Watch the 'Flower Moon' rise on Wednesday night

It’s well-known that April showers bring May flowers — but apparently it also brings a Flower Moon.

The Flower Moon — the name Native Americans gave the first full moon in May — will appear in the night sky on Wednesday night.

The moon will reach its fullest point at 5:42 p.m. ET. However, the moon won’t rise until about 8 p.m. on the East Coast, so by the time most people see it, it will be just past full. But it will still a moon worth looking out for.

The Flower Moon will remain low on the horizon and could be visible with a slight red tint, making for some spectacular photographs. These effects will be most apparent right around the times it rises and sets.

The name “Flower Moon” was given to the May moon because it is the month when many flowers reach their bloom. The May moon can also be referred to as the “Corn Planting Moon” or the “Milk Moon,” after milkweed, a type of perennial plant.