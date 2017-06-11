You Can Camp Above the Trees in These Fire Towers
Girard Ridge Lookout Rental
Credit: Billy Hustace/Getty Images
While the term “fire tower” may bring to mind something ominous, they are actually an intriguing and unique way to stay in one of the fantastic areas maintained by the U.S. Forest Service.
These towers, generally set atop a mountain or another high vantage point, gained popularity in the early 1900s to keep an eye out for forest fires. However, by the end of the century, parks began using more high-tech methods to watch over their land and the towers were phased out.
The buildings still remain, though, and many are available for rent. They can be found all over the country, with the exception of Kansas (which never established fire lookout points).
There’s just one catch to renting out a fire tower: They’re pretty stark. While some may have mattresses, tables chairs or a stove, others may have nothing. Guests will need to bring their own water, firewood and bedding or sleeping bags. And there’s generally no electricity.
For those who don’t mind roughing it in exchange for fantastic views, the fire towers are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact the National Recreation Reservation System to rent one for your next trip.
Deer Ridge Lookout, Idaho
Credit: Amber Glanville
Deer Ridge Lookout offers amazing views of mountains in Idaho.
Gird Point Lookout, Montana
Credit: Aaron Teasdale
Gird Point Lookout was restored to take visitors back to the 1940s.
Girard Ridge Lookout, California
Credit: Billy Hustace/Getty Images
Girard Ridge was used by the Forest Service until 1981.
Black Mountain Lookout, California
Credit: sdold via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Black Mountain Lookout is available from Memorial Day weekend through October.
Winchester Mountain Lookout, Washington
Credit: Lmm3181 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
The best season to visit the Winchester Mountain Lookout is summer.
Clear Lake Cabin Lookout, Oregon
Credit: Courtesy of Mt. Hood National Forest
Clear Lake Cabin Lookout is part of Mount Hood National Forest.
Squaw Mountain Fire Lookout, Colorado
Credit: Courtesy of United States Forest Service
Squaw Mountain Fire Lookout offers great views of Colorado.
Spruce Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, Wyoming
Credit: Courtesy of United States Forest Service
The tower is perched atop a mountain, surrounded in forest.
Bald Knob Lookout, Oregon
Credit: Courtesy of United States Forest Service
Jersey Jim Fire Lookout Tower, Colorado
Credit: Courtesy of Mesa Verde Country
Jersey Jim Fire Lookout Tower has 360-degree views.
Big Creek Baldy Lookout, Montana
Credit: Aaron Teasdale
Big Creek Baldy Lookout is in Kootenai National Forest.
Calpine Fire Lookout, California
Credit: Stephanie Garlow
Calpine Fire Lookout was used up until 1975.
Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout, Wyoming
Credit: Courtesy of United States Forest Service
Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout in Wyoming.
Evergreen Mountain Lookout, Washington
Credit: From left: Courtesy of United States Forest Service; SuperStock/Getty Images
Evergreen Mountain Lookout was built in 1935.