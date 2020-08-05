Feel like you're trekking through Middle Earth on the El Camino del Anillo, a stunning 76-mile trail about an hour outside of Madrid.

This Incredible New Hiking Trail in Spain Is Like a Journey Through ‘Lord of the Rings’

Ever wanted to take a journey with Frodo and his fellowship? You’re not alone. And now, there’s a hiking trail in Spain that is pretty close to a trek in Middle Earth.

Even though Middle Earth is a fictional place, there are still many places around the world that mimic the same types of landscapes that are described in J.R.R. Tolkien’s "Lord of the Rings" novels — and they’re not all in New Zealand either.

According to Lonely Planet, a hiking trail known as the El Camino del Anillo (literally, The Ring Road) in the Sierra Norte mountains of central Spain, is inspired by the classic book series.

The circular trail is 122 kilometers (about 76 miles) long and is divided into eight sections, Lonely Planet reported. The trail starts in El Molar and passes through the gorgeous, mountainous region with some must-see areas that are much like the places in the "Lord of Rings" trilogy, including Horcajuelo de la Sierra (which is thought to resemble Rivendell) and even a “White Tree of Gondor” in Torrelaguna, according to Lonely Planet. There are also other places that resemble Moria, the Shire, Hobbiton, and more, according to the El Camino del Anillo trail website.

The trail is about an hour away from Madrid, according to Time Out, and is meant to be hiked over the course of a week. Each day should cover about 18 kilometers (about 11 miles), according to the website. Hikers are welcome to tackle the trail independently, or they can find accommodation through the trail website. Parts of the trail can also be done via canoe (for a fee).

While all hikers are welcome, the trail is the creation of the Laudato Si Foundation, which is a nature conservation charity linked to the Archbishop of Madrid, according to Lonely Planet, and was a project created as an alternative to other pilgrimage paths like the Camino de Santiago. "Lord of the Rings" fans do not have to take part in any religious activities on the trail.