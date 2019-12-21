This Remote Canadian Diner Boasts Panoramic Views of the Northern Lights and Polar Bear Sightings

Image zoom Courtesy of Frontiers North

A delicious dinner is always better with a good view.

Dining at the top of a skyscraper or submerged in an underwater restaurant has its charms, but enjoying an amazing meal with an incredible view of the northern lights is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In Manitoba, Canada, that experience isn’t quite so unattainable. This eastern Canadian province is jam-packed with amazing destinations and activities for adventure-seekers, including beautiful natural wonders, opportunities to get into the great outdoors, and stunning spots where you can admire the aurora borealis (northern lights).

Image zoom Courtesy of Frontiers North

At Dan’s Diner, a pop-up restaurant only accessed by a heated Tundra Buggy with panoramic windows and skylights for viewing the northern lights, it’s best to bring your appetite. Located at 58 degrees north latitude, near the town of Churchill, Manitoba, this remote dining experience allows you to fuel up on regional delicacies while driving across the Churchill River to the perfect viewing spot. You might even spot a polar bear from your table.

According to the Dan’s Diner website, the Tundra Buggy (a custom-built vehicle with five-foot wheels that’s typically used for polar-bear viewing) picks up guests from Fifty Eight North on Kelsey Boulevard in Churchill before embarking on a journey across the river. Meanwhile, guides show guests local points of interest, including the nearby Prince of Wales Fort.

Upon arriving at Dan’s Diner, guests can get a glimpse of the snowy landscape before entering the restaurant. But don’t expect typical diner fare here. These one-of-a-kind dishes are carefully curated by a team of chefs to offer an elevated experience.

After the meal, guests gather back in the Tundra Buggy, which takes them to another location to get a full view of the northern lights — free of artificial light. Afterward, the Tundra Buggy brings guests back to Churchill.

For the best viewing conditions, visit between January and March. Individual tickets begin at $349 CAD (about $264 USD), which includes round-trip transportation from Fifty Eight North.

Dates are available from late February through March. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Dan’s Diner website.