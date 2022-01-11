This California Flower Field Will Be the Most Instagrammable Travel Spot This Spring

Tractor tour in the fields of spring flowers in full bloom in Carlsbad, California

Move over Netherlands, there's another flower-filled destination ready to welcome visitors to its perfectly Instagrammable fields this spring: Carlsbad, California.

Located just north of San Diego, Carlsbad is a coastal resort town that attracts visitors year-round with its beaches, mountains, and unique experiences (think: stand-up paddleboarding on the Pacific and off-the-beaten-path hiking). But nothing beats a springtime visit when the town is in full colorful bloom.

Visitors walk through fields of spring flowers in full bloom in Carlsbad, California Credit: Teri Moore/Visit Carlsbad

For more than 60 years, Mother Nature has put on an annual show in Northern San Diego County with colorful flowers covering the hills of this region. Though you can find flowers out in the wild, the best display comes from a visit to The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. From early March through early May, the 50 acres that make up these fields are blanketed in Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers. Visitors can stroll along designated paths throughout The Flower Fields to get an up-close view of these vibrantly colored blooms and, of course, snap plenty of photos.

Spring flowers in full bloom in Carlsbad, California Credit: Karen Williams/Visit Carlsbad

The Flower Fields are fairly accessible for all travelers; there are also plenty of benches and picnic tables where visitors can post up and take in the ranunculus. Throughout the six to eight weeks that the flowers are in bloom, Carlsbad Ranch also hosts a whole calendar of activities to enhance the visitor experience. There's teatime in the gardens, educational programs for kids, outdoor concerts, yoga classes, dinners aux jardins, and more — all within the picturesque setting of these rainbow-colored fields overlooking the Carlsbad coastline.

Spring flowers in full bloom in Carlsbad, California with a view of the ocean Credit: Courtesy of Visit Carlsbad

This year, The Flower Fields season starts on Mar. 1, 2022. The ranunculus typically reach peak bloom in April though the exact dates fluctuate from year to year. For more information and to start planning your visit, head to The Flower Fields website.