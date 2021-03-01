California’s Rugged Central Coast Is a Bird-watcher’s Paradise

The first time I visited, in 2017, I was attending a food festival in Carmel. During a mushroom hunt, Chuck Bancroft, a former ranger who'd spent 35 years working at Point Lobos, told me it was "the world's greatest meeting of land and water." But when I biked over to see it for myself, I discovered he'd neglected a third of it. For as the brown pelicans mobbing a rock named Bird Island and the black oystercatchers using carrot-like beaks to pluck limpets from tidal pools could tell you, Point Lobos is a trifecta, with the sky that crowns the land and water arguably the most significant part.