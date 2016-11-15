10 Incredible Snorkeling Spots Around the World

While scuba divers have the most freedom to explore underwater, snorkeling is easy enough for children, and exciting enough for even the most jaded traveler. Whether you're taking your budding marine biologist to explore an underwater ecosystem or simply want to get up close and personal with a friendly shark, snorkeling is an opportunity to truly immerse yourself in nature.

To help plan your next adventure, we've pulled together 10 of the best places to snorkel around the world. The list ranges from U.S. national parks to once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations like the Maldives or Komodo Island. Whichever one you end up visiting, you'll see underwater sights that would make your jaw drop - if you weren't breathing through a snorkel, of course.

The underwater scenery in these islands, atolls, cayes, and reefs is unmatched, but sadly climate change is endangering the watery wonderland. Coral bleaching is already affecting many of the world's reefs, coral is disappearing across the globe, and some scientists expect it could die out entirely as soon as 2050. Even more of a reason to start planning that snorkeling trip you've been dreaming about. (And don't forget the reef-safe sunscreen!)

From Australia to the U.S. Virgin Islands, these are the best snorkeling destinations around the world.

