10 Best Places to Go Glamping in Utah — From Yurts to Covered Wagons

Utah is an outdoor lover's paradise. The state is home to five national parks, endless single-track and hiking trails, a smattering of hot springs, and ski areas with some of the best snow you'll ever shred. But you don't have to sleep in a tent — on a flimsy camping mattress — to get the full experience. Glamping resorts throughout the state offer the best of both worlds — accommodations under starry night skies with perks like hot showers, air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, and yes, real beds.

These are 10 of the best glamping spots in Utah, including resorts where you can book a night in a teepee, covered wagon, or yurt.

Zion Glamping Adventures

Glamping yurts on a mountain at Zion Glamping Adventures Credit: Jason Juarez/Courtesy of Zion Glamping Adventures

The picturesque bell-shaped tents of Zion Glamping Adventures are set on a hillside in a private canyon that's just a one-hour drive from Zion National Park. Each deluxe tent has a comfy queen-size bed (some have two) with high-end bedding and an adjacent campsite with a fire pit, grill, and picnic table. The outhouses and outdoor shower are shared, as are the games — horseshoe, cornhole, and s'mores accoutrements.

The glamping spot is set near the Water Canyon Trail, and in addition to a guided hike through Water Canyon — home to waterfalls, a spring, and a natural rock bridge — you can book buggy and horseback rides via the Zion Glamping Adventures team.

Under Canvas Moab

UnderCanvas Moab interior of lounge tent Credit: Bailey Made/Courtesy of UnderCanvas

This upscale glamping spot is ideally set near both Arches National Park (a 10-minute drive away) and Canyonlands National Park (a 25-minute drive) in the town of Moab, which is itself known for world-class climbing, hiking, and mountain biking. Each airy tent at Under Canvas Moab has a plush king-size bed, wood-burning stove, and private bathroom with flush toilets and running water.

For a next-level experience, book the Stargazer tent, which features a window above the bed for night-sky viewing. Added perks include live music, free yoga classes, grills, and complimentary s'mores fixings.

Wildland Gardens

Exterior of a glamping tent at Wildland Gardens Credit: Courtesy of Wildland Gardens

A mere 14 miles from the iconic soaking tubs at Mystic Hot Springs lies the wonderfully remote and eco-friendly Wildland Gardens. In addition to glamping tents with private decks, the property sustains a year-round garden that guests are welcome to enjoy. Each tent includes a queen-size bed, a sitting area with a sofa, and access to a community fire pit, hot shower, and bathrooms.

If you have your heart set on a park excursion, Big Rock Candy Mountain and the Fremont Indian State Park are nearby, and both Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon national parks are less than two hours away by car.

Zion Wildflower Resort

Looking through a glamping tent at Zion Wildflower Resort Credit: Courtesy of Zion Wildflower Resort

Just 15 minutes from the entrance of Zion National Park is a brand-new glamping destination with a selection of canvas tents, covered wagons, and private bungalows. In the tents, which are set on open platforms with private decks, is a plush king-size bed, two twin beds, heated blankets, and cooling units. The covered wagons have air-conditioning and heat, in addition to king-size beds and the option of one or two sets of bunk beds. Those not yet sold on the glamping experience, can book one of the private bungalows (or mini houses) with all the amenities you'd expect in a hotel.

Zion Wildflower Resort also has complimentary Wi-Fi, nightly fires in the communal fire pit, Adirondack chairs and hammocks with excellent views, and plenty of yard games, including giant Jenga, ping-pong, and cornhole.

Conestoga Ranch

glamping in utah Credit: Courtesy of Conestoga Ranch

It's all about rustic elegance at Conestoga Ranch, a glamping destination with a selection of tents and wagons, some with king-size beds, en suite bathrooms, hot water, electricity, mini fridges, and private campfire patios. Splurge on the Joshua Tree tent, which has a claw-foot tub and private, hillside location with views over Bear Lake. Groups can book the locally built Conestoga wagons, which can be moved to create a mini camp. Each one comes with a king-size bed and one or two sets of bunk beds.

The ranch is perched on Bear Lake, near the Idaho-Utah border, and offers complimentary cruiser bikes, outdoor cooking tents, and an on-site restaurant.

Capitol Reef Resort

Interior and view from the Two Bedroom Cabin at Capitol Reef Resort Credit: Courtesy of Capitol Reef Resort

Set among the red-rock cliffs near Capitol Reef National Park, this 58-acre resort is equipped with Wi-Fi, a heated pool, and a hot tub. Capitol Reef Resort has cozy cabins, but for a true glamping experience, book a night in a teepee or covered wagon. The stand-alone teepees have a pillow-top king-size bed, flat-screen TV, and sitting area, while the wagons come with one king-size and twin bunk beds. Both have detached private bathrooms.

The team at the resort can help book horseback and llama tours, as well as Jeep safaris. Oh, and the entrance to Capitol Reef National Park is just 10 minutes away by car.

BaseCamp 37

Exterior of a glamping tent at BaseCamp 37 under the stars Credit: Courtesy of BaseCamp 37

Located on the border of Arizona and Utah, BaseCamp 37 is wonderfully remote, yet also connected, thanks to free Wi-Fi and a friendly team that's ready to help plan the day's adventure. Five tents with private decks, real beds, and cozy seating areas are scattered throughout the property, while the communal "glampground" acts as the official gathering place. Here, you'll find a communal kitchen, a roaring campfire, and grills, as well as flush toilets, hot showers, and a mini pool.

The property is located 45 minutes from Zion National Park and just 15 minutes from Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort

Looking into a glamping tent at Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort Credit: Courtesy of Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort

When it comes to lodging, Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort has a little something for everyone. In addition to full-size vacation homes, mini cabins, and RV and tent camping, visitors will find a handful of luxury glamping tents and pioneer-inspired covered wagons. Tents and wagons boast real beds and electricity, as well as access to Zion Ponderosa's shower house, grill and picnic area, two-tiered pool, Wi-Fi, and laundry. If you're craving more privacy, some tents have their own grill and picnic table.

When it comes to park access, this property on the edge of Zion National Park is hard to top. It's a doable day drive to Bryce Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Lake Powell.

Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch

Interior of a glamping yurt at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch

Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch is set within the stunning expanse of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and has its own network of trails. There's a main lodge and cabins, but glampers will want to set their sights on Boulder Mountain's Mongolian yurts. Each yurt has at least one queen-size and twin bed (some have kings and additional twins) plus a rustic kitchen with a microwave, toaster oven, mini fridge, and hot and cold water dispenser. On the spacious decks, you'll find patio furniture and grills. Showers and bathrooms are shared.

Boulder Mountain's standout amenity is its restaurant, Sweetwater Kitchen, which serves made-from-scratch meals using produce grown on the property.

Zion Backcountry Glamping

Aerial view of a glamping yurt at Zion Backcountry Glamping Credit: Jen Lundgren/Courtesy of Zion Backcountry Glamping

As its name implies, the lodging found at Zion Backcountry Glamping is set in Utah's backcountry, where peace and quiet reign and the stargazing is out of this world. In addition to welcoming glampers, the land, which has been owned by the Lundgren family for four generations, serves grazing sheep and cows. In keeping with their heritage, the property rents out authentic sheep camps with full-size beds, in addition to a spacious yurt that can accommodate up to nine adults and features a wood-burning stove. The property has hot showers, flushing toilets, and drinking water, but you'll need to bring your own food.