The Best Outdoor Stays for 2021, From a Cozy Alaskan Cabin to a Glamping Site in Hawaii

When COVID-19 left us with few options for indoor recreation, binge-watching TV series and baking sourdough only entertained us for so long. Eventually, people took to the great outdoors for some fresh air and adventure. With the threat of COVID still lingering, it seems like Mother Nature is still the perfect spot for some socially distanced fun.

That's where Hipcamp comes in. As the largest online resource for public and private outdoor experiences, Hipcamp offers a long list of places to go camping or glamping, as well as park an RV. There are also plenty of locations with unique lodging options.

To inspire people wanting to spend more time outdoors, Hipcamp had its community vote on the top-performing listings from each state and created a definitive list of the best Hipcamps to visit in 2021.

In Alaska, first place went to The Coop Cabin. Located an hour north of Denali National Park and Preserve, this cozy cabin offers the quintessential Alaskan experience, with moose sightings and the iconic Alaska Railroad often passing by in the distance.

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, the number one Hipcamp location is a remote camping getaway that can be rustic or glammed up with additional experiences like an on-site massage. In Minnesota, the top Hipcamp location provides a different camping experience, with a wooden tent surrounded by hardwood forests and miles of hiking trails.

And this is just a sampling of the rentals that made the cut. With close to 50 rentals on the list, there's a top Hipcamp location in almost every U.S. state.

If you're new to camping, be sure to check out some mistakes to avoid, as well as this ultimate camping list for everything you'll need to pack.