7 of the Best Hot Springs in Iceland

No trip to Iceland is complete without a soak in one — or all — of these scenic hot springs.

From erupting volcanoes to powerful geysers, Iceland is teeming with geothermal energy — and few experiences immerse visitors in this natural phenomenon like the country's signature hot springs. Toasty, tranquil thermal baths abound across the country, from the beloved Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik to the far-flung Mývatn Nature Baths in the mountainous north.

If you're planning a visit to the Land of Fire and Ice, here are seven of the best Iceland hot springs you shouldn't miss.

Sky Lagoon

Sky Lagoon Credit: Courtesy of Sky Lagoon

Built into Iceland's craggy Atlantic coast, the Sky Lagoon pairs dramatic ocean scenery with soothing hot-spring serenity. Located in Kársnes Harbour, just outside Reykjavik, it's also one of the country's newest thermal spas, having opened in March 2021. This geothermal pool, which regularly hovers between 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, features a 230-foot ocean-view infinity edge. Other on-site features include a cold pool, sauna, cold mist, steam room, and shower.

Secret Lagoon

Secret Lagoon Credit: Federico Tovoli/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty

Iceland's oldest swimming pool is also one of its best hot springs. The Secret Lagoon, known by locals as Gamla Laugin, opened for recreation in 1891. It continues to offer the country's signature attraction: water naturally heated to around 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The toasty lagoon, warmed by three nearby geysers, also boasts an allure that's rare in Iceland's best hot springs: privacy. It's located in the Hverahólmi geothermal area, just beyond the Golden Circle and mostly off the tourist track.

Mývatn Nature Baths

Myvatn Nature Baths Credit: Rosmarie Wirz/Getty

Enjoy northern Iceland's snow-capped mountains and ethereal aurora borealis displays from the comfort of Mývatn Nature Baths, a hot spring located about 50 miles from Akureyri. These cozy pools are naturally heated in the Lake Mývatn geothermal area; they lie just 65 miles south of the Arctic Circle. In addition to the relaxing alkaline bathing lagoon, facilities here include saunas, steam baths, and an on-site café.

Seljavallalaug

Seljavallaug swimming pool Credit: Jiann Ho/Getty

Don't let Seljavallalaug's low-frills digs fool you — this pool in southern Iceland is one of the area's most calming natural gems. At 30 by 82 feet, Seljavallalaug is among the country's largest swimming pools. It's free and open to the public, but unlike most hot springs, it's a swim-at-your-own-risk kind of place. Seljavallalaug is not regularly cleaned, and therefore, algae can accumulate. It also has no lifeguards or facilities — and for many, that's the draw. The location, tucked between mountains on the rugged southern coast, promises dramatic mountain-meets-ocean scenery.

Reykjadalur Steam Valley

Reykjadalur valley Credit: Matthew Micah Wright/Getty

It doesn't get more natural than a soak in Reykjadalur, a mossy green valley dotted with hot springs, mud pools, and a naturally warmed river that's safe for swimming. Just 30 miles from Reykjavik, Reykjadalur is a quick day trip option. From the parking lot, it's a two-mile hike to the swimmable river. Stick to the trail and avoid the mud pools and hot pools along the way. The swimmable river, a thin sliver of water that remains around 104 degrees Fahrenheit, is flanked by a boardwalk for easy access.

Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon geothermal hot spring Credit: Masci Giuseppe/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty

When it comes to Iceland's best hot springs, it's hard to beat the Blue Lagoon. This iconic Iceland attraction is the ultimate in hot springs luxury: Visitors can enjoy steamy turquoise waters with swim-up bars, spas, and even a glamorous on-site accommodation, the Silica Hotel. The location mixes striking décor, from moss-dusted boulders to picturesque bridges, with upscale wellness offerings like an in-water massage, mask bar, and sauna. And Blue Lagoon isn't just tranquil; it's convenient. It's located near the Keflavik Airport, making it the perfect place to beat jet lag before starting an Iceland excursion.

GeoSea Geothermal Sea Baths

Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths Credit: Courtesy of Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths