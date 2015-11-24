When visiting Rome, one expects outings filled with history—every building, every turn has a story from the past. So, naturally, one of the best hikes near the city would have the same. Villa Gregoriana—a name given by Pope Gregorious 16th when he created the park—is set atop a valley outside of Rome in the town of Tivoli. Its lush paths are filled with beautiful waterfalls, gorges and ravines that give way to views of ancient ruins and temples from the Roman Acropolis. But, don’t let its beauty fool you; this is a steep walk. For an extra adventure head to Sirens Grotto, a natural limestone cave, for more exploring.