The Best Hikes in San Diego Have Stunning Coastal Cliffs, Waterfalls, and Even Views of Mexico

Breaking news: Hiking is the new yoga, and we’ve got stats to prove it. According to Merrell, the No. 1 outdoor rugged footwear brand in the world, participation in hiking is up 22.5% since 2014. And hiking is the fourth most popular outdoor activity in the U.S. with 45 million annual participants. So if you’ve resolved to hike more this year, you’re extremely on-trend, because hiking is officially in vogue.

One of the (many) reasons for the popularity surge is that hiking, just like yoga, is actually proven to reduce your stress levels. Research conducted at Chiba University in Japan revealed that a 15-minute walk in the woods reduces cortisol (a stress hormone) levels by 16% and blood pressure by 2%.

Whether you’re hoping to unwind in the woods or you’re looking to stay active on vacation, seeking out great hikes can continually motivate you to #optoutside. If you’re planning a trip to southern California, or you live in the San Diego area, now’s the time to be scouting new hiking trails. California has such a wealth of terrain, and the best hikes of San Diego prove that the perpetually sunny city has something for everyone. From paved walking paths right by the beach to peaks Cheryl Strayed tackled in Wild, here are the top San Diego hikes.