7 Best Hikes on Oahu for Amazing Ocean Views

When it comes to outdoor adventure, Oahu packs a punch. Within its 597 square miles, visitors to the island can find stunning beaches to unwind on, delicious local foods to enjoy, and miles upon miles of hiking trails to explore. We've rounded up some of the best hikes on Oahu so you can soak in the scenery while trekking around the island.

According to Best of Oahu, there are close to 50 different hiking trails to choose from around the island. From beginner to expert, the island's hiking trails have it all. The one thing they all have in common is the fact that they each end with a spectacular view of Oahu and the Pacific Ocean below. Here are seven distinct Oahu hiking trails every traveler should check out on their next jaunt to this stunning island.

1. Diamond Head Hike

USA, Hawaii, Oahu, Diamond Head State Monument, start of hiking trial to the top of Diamond Head Crater, an extinct volcano Credit: John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images

Located on the eastern side of Waikiki's coastline sits the Diamond Head State Monument, one of the island's most recognizable landmarks. The monument, which takes up a whopping 475 acres of land, has plenty for visitors to see and do, including hike to the summit. The summit trail, first built in 1908, is just .8 miles long. Though short, it's still difficult — on that quick walk you'll gain 560 feet of elevation — but the view is well worth the huffing and puffing. The monument is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions — check the website for updates.

2. Waimea Falls Park

Waimea Valley botanical garden in Oahu, Hawaii Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

The hike to Waimea Falls is more of a leisurely stroll than a workout, but it's stunning just the same. Upon entering the park, guests can take a paved road on a quick one-mile walk through a gorgeous botanical garden. At the end, visitors are rewarded with a glimmering lake and waterfall. Those adventurous enough can even hop in for a quick swim before hiking back out again.

3. Koko Crater Trail

Kok crater trail Credit: Sean McGeough/500px/Getty Images

Located just a short drive from Waikiki, adventure lovers will find the popular Koko Crater Trail. The path up is a 1.8-mile track that you'll want to take slowly. That's because the way up is filled with wildflowers on all sides. At the top, guests can also visit the Koko Crater Botanical Garden for even more greenery and panoramic views. The trail will temporarily close this summer for refurbishment before reopening to visitors.

4. Lanikai Pillbox Hike

Hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, Kaiwa RidgeTrail Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

For the best views of the surrounding ocean head up the Lanikai Pillbox Hike. The trail is a quick out and back, clocking in at just under two miles. However, like other hikes on the list, the elevation gains can be intense. The hike should take about 30 minutes to get to the top and once there hikers will want to stay a while to take it all in. While the hike can be family-friendly, remember to wear proper shoes as it can be slippery in some locations.

5. Makapu'u Lighthouse Trail

Makapu'u Point Lighthouse, Oahu, Hawaii Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

The Makapu'u Point trail once again offers visitors stellar views of the island's coastline. And at just 2.5 miles roundtrip, it's an easy trail for almost anyone to complete. On the trail, visitors will also catch a glimpse and snap a photo of the red-roofed Makapu'u Lighthouse. The path is paved the entire route and there is little to no shade available along the way. Make sure to wear sunscreen, a hat, and pack plenty of water, even for the quick journey.

6. Waimano Falls Trail

Waimano Falls pouring into a pool of water on Oahu Credit: Zoltan Csipke/Alamy

Though the Waimano Falls Trail is beautiful and accessible year-round, it may be best to visit after it rains. That is when the pools are full and the waterfall is flowing. Of course, you can jump in, but do so at your own risk. The hike, located near Pearl City, is 2.8 miles out and back. AllTrails rates it as "hard," so make sure to take your time, wear the right shoes, and pack plenty of water for this one, too.

7. Pu'u Piei Trail

Kahana Bay, View from Puu Piei Trail, Kahana Valley, Koolau Mountains, Oahu, Hawaii Credit: Malachi Jacobs/Shutterstock