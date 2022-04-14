11 Best Desert Towns in the U.S. for Beautiful Landscapes and Mystical Vibes

There's something special about desert towns. Be it their otherworldly landscapes, arid climate, mystical vibes, or unique flora and fauna, these destinations offer an escape unlike any other. Even better, they have modern amenities, but you can still get away from it all for a bit of solitude.

Thankfully, there are plenty of desert towns to go around, as the U.S. is home to four major deserts, including the Great Basin, Mojave, Chihuahuan, and Sonoran. So, if you're on the hunt for a unique getaway, these desert destinations will more than deliver.

Grand Junction, Colorado

Person standing on rocks overlooking Grand Junction, Colorado at night Credit: Scott Cramer/Getty Images

For a Wild West desert getaway, look no further than Grand Junction. The desert community settled by homesteaders in the late 1800s has maintained its historical charms, thanks to its still rugged terrain, wild horses roaming the nearby hills, and perfectly preserved red rocks all around. It's also a destination that's made for wine lovers, with numerous vineyards open for tastings and tours. And Grand Junction doesn't forget arts and culture lovers, either. Visit the Main Street area to catch a glimpse of Art on the Corner, a public display of sculptures by local artists.

Marfa, Texas

Stitched aerial shot of Marfa, a tiny town in West Texas that has become a noted cultural center known for land art installations and minimalist art. Credit: Hal Bergman/Getty Images

Marfa may just be the most Instagrammable desert destination on the list. That's thanks largely to the famed Prada Marfa, which isn't a store at all, but rather a permanent installation by artists Elmgreen and Dragset. But it's not the only reason to come to town. In Marfa, art fanatics can also visit the Chinati Foundation or Ballroom Marfa, both nearby contemporary art museums, and the Ayn Foundation, which focuses on large-scale pieces that are all on display for visitors to peruse.

Boulder City, Nevada

Lake Mead is viewed from a hillside in town on January 11, 2022 in Boulder City, Nevada. Credit: George Rose/Getty Images

Las Vegas tends to draw the most attention as far as Nevada desert destinations go. However, those looking for a more relaxing getaway with far fewer neon lights will be delighted to find Boulder City just 40 minutes away from Sin City. Find a respite in the quieter town by visiting the Boulder City Art Guild & Gallery, meandering through its antique stores, or using the destination as a launchpad for other nearby adventures, including helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon and the Hoover Dam.

Ojo Caliente, New Mexico

Our Lady of Guadalupe is painted on the side of a building in Ojo Caliente, New Mexico on March 2, 2022. Credit: Adria Malcolm for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Immerse yourself in Mother Nature's greatest gifts with a visit to Ojo Caliente, a desert community in New Mexico best known for its hot springs. And while there are hot springs dotting much of this region of the nation, these happen to be the only ones in the world with four different types of sulfur-free mineral waters. The best way to experience them is by visiting the Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa. Come for a day soak, or spend the night and take advantage of its lengthy massage treatment menu, too.

Cottonwood, Arizona

Tuzigoot National Monument on the summit of a limestone and sandstone ridge Tuzigoot National Monument on the summit of a limestone and sandstone ridge just north of Cottonwood, Arizona. | Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cottonwood is yet another charming, quaint desert town worthy of your getaway time. The destination is only home to about 12,000 residents, but its sparseness is what makes it special. It's a place tailor-made for those who like to get outside, thanks to spots like the Verde River Greenway State Natural Area. Here, visitors will find a lush riverside landscape and cooling waters to dive into. After spending time in the great outdoors, head to Old Town Cottonwood for food, shopping, and an old-school Main Street vibe.

Joshua Tree, California

Signage for Art Queen in Joshua Tree, California Credit: Mariah Tyler

Mystical energy, martian landscapes, and a vintage clothing scene that can't be beat, Joshua Tree delivers all this and more. The Southern California desert community is an off-beat haven, thanks to its unique national park filled with its eponymous trees, aura-healing spaces like the Integratron, and a delightful central town where travelers can shop in a number of vintage and antique shops, as well as dine in desert-chic venues like La Copine, The Natural Sisters Cafe, and Pappy and Harriet's.

Amarillo, Texas

Cadillac Ranch en Amarillo, Texas Credit: Raquel Rodriguez Gonzalez/Getty Images

Amarillo may have a sizable population, but it still offers eccentric, desert town vibes with lots of quirky things to experience. Cadillac Ranch, for example, is a free art exhibit made from old Cadillacs dug into the ground headfirst along Interstate 40. There's also Palo Duro Canyon State Park, the second-largest canyon in the U.S., and Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum, dedicated to the history of the great American RV trip. Downtown Amarillo also offers plenty of culinary and cultural delights to keep everyone in even the most disparate travel group happy.

Moab, Utah

Store fronts, restaurant sign and street traffic at Main Street in Moab, Utah Credit: Getty Images

If blinding, awe-inspiring beauty is what you're after, then plot a vacation to Moab because that's exactly what you'll find. Moab is home to both Arches National Park and Canyonlands, each known for their red-rock formations. Both places make for ideal hiking destinations, in addition to offering mountain biking, horseback riding, river rafting, and camping under the stars. And that's just the beginning. Visitors looking for a bit more socialization can head downtown to find restaurants, microbreweries, concert events, and plenty of delicious food to fuel their next adventure.

Sedona, Arizona

Aerial view of Sedona, Arizona Credit: Getty Images

There's one more red-rock destination to add to your must-see desert list: Sedona. The community blends a lot of what makes each of the above places great into one delightful spot. It's also well-known for its mystical powers — including Cathedral Rock Vortex, one of the area's four energy vortexes — and home to famed hikes with stunning views, like the Devil's Bridge Trail. Following any and all outdoor adventures, guests can make their way to the Uptown area for shopping (don't leave without visiting a few jewelry shops), dining, and entertainment.

Silver City, New Mexico

Old historic building in town of Silver City in New Mexico, USA. Credit: Getty Images

Silver City, an old mining town located in the southwest corner of New Mexico, is the place to be to when it comes to finding your new favorite gem in terms of a desert destination and in the literal sense. You see, the town is a thriving arts community, filled with creators crafting gorgeous paintings, pottery, and jewelry. The historic downtown area is lined with shops owned by these artisans who are ready to talk to you about their individual craft and sell you their wares. Come for the crafts, but stay for the plentiful festivals, including the Silver City Blues Festival, the Wild, Wed West Pro Rodeo, and more.

Terlingua, Texas

View of main house at Willow House in Terlingua, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler