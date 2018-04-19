The Best Camping and Hiking Gear You Can Find on Amazon
But as any seasoned camper would tell you, heading into the woods unprepared can have bad consequences. Even for a simple day hike, you’re going to need a sturdy and comfortable pair of hiking boots that can survive whatever Mother Nature throws at them — including unexpected showers, stream and river crossings, and muddy puddles. And speaking of showers, weather in the mountains can be quite unpredictable, so you always need to pack a lightweight, water-repellent jacket, as well.
Related: More outdoor gear
Functionality should be the key feature of all your camping gear. From smaller things like a multifunctional knife and a powerful headlamp to bigger items like an easy-to-set-up tent and a warm sleeping bag, these backcountry essentials should all be on your checklist. And of course, let’s not forget the entertainment. Camping with a larger group? Bring a portable grill and a wireless speaker at the very minimum.
To save you some time doing research on the best hiking and camping supplies, we dove into Amazon’s best-seller list for camping and hiking equipment and selected the most outstanding options in every category.
Hammock: Kootek Camping Hammock
With over 700 five-star reviews, Amazon customers found this hammock really hangs with the competition — and does so at an excellent price point. It's sized to fit two comfortably and rated to support up to 500 pounds.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Headlamp: Black Diamond ‘Spot’ Headlamp
A 300-lumen light capacity and a fully waterproof construction make this headlamp an excellent choice for post-dusk navigating, reading, and many other activities. It's got seven different lighting modes and a smart feature called brightness memory, which allows it to turn the light on and off while maintaining your chosen brightness level.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Water Filter: Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System
This versatile and compact filtration system — with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews — fits in the palm of your hand and can filter up to 100,000 gallons of lake, river, or stream water. Just attach it to the pouch it comes with and drink directly from it, or use it to fill up your own water bottle.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Water Bottle: Hydro Flask 32 oz Water Bottle
While the Nalgene reigns supreme in the backcountry as a lightweight and practically indestructible option, consider this bottle your upgrade. Hydro Flask produces some of the best water bottles using a durable and sturdy stainless steel with double-walled vacuum insulation that will keep your water ice cold for up to 24 hours. Alternatively, you can use it to keep your morning tea or coffee hot for up to six hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $45
Lightweight Towel: PackTowl Personal Microfiber Towel
This towel can soak up to four times its weight in water, but at the same time it dries up 70 percent faster than a regular cotton towel. It also has an antibacterial treatment that prevents odor so the towel stays fresh even after days of use. Made from soft, tear-resistant microfiber, it's perfect for use in rough conditions. And it comes in four sizes — face, hand, body, and beach.
To buy: amazon.com, from $8
Bug Spray: Repel 100 Insect Repellent
This 98 percent DEET spray, which comes in a convenient travel size bottle, offers up to 10 hours of protection from mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, and more unwanted biters and ear buzzers.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Camp Chair: Coleman Oversized Quad Chair With Cooler
This spacious camping chair combines functional design and comfort. It features a fully cushioned seat and back, adjustable armrests, and a storage pocket for magazines or other belongings. Though, the best part about it is the cooler pouch that fits up to four cans of your favorite drink. When not in use, just fold it up and put it in its easy-to-carry bag. Did we mention it has more than 4,800 five-star reviews?
To buy: amazon.com, from $27
Portable Grill: Weber Go-anywhere Charcoal Grill
This portable grill is perfect for your next picnic or camping trip. It’s easy to set up and carry, given its compact and lightweight shape. And even though it's travel-sized, this grill can fit up to six burgers at a time.
To buy: amazon.com, $55
Backpacking Tent: Alps Mountaineering 'Lynx' 1-person Tent
This one-person tent will take the frustration out of setting up camp. The aluminum two-pole design is super easy to set up so you can spend more time enjoying the environment and the company of your friends. The tent has a water- and UV-repellent polyester fly that also adds some extra storage space in front of the tent so you don't have to bring your smelly (maybe also muddy) hiking boots inside.
To buy: amazon.com, $95
Car-camping Tent: Coleman 'Sundome' 4-person Tent
90 percent of the reviews for this Coleman dome tent are four- and five-star rated. Perfect for warm-weather camping, it's got two large mesh windows, a sealed, stay-dry floor, and room to fit four people (or a queen-sized air mattress) comfortably. Set-up will take just 10 minutes.
To buy: amazon.com, from $80
Daypack: The North Face ‘Borealis’ 28L Backpack
This simple but sturdy backpack will fit everything you need for a day hike. It's got a stowable hip belt, injection-molded shoulder straps, and a padded airmesh back panel with added support built into the structure. There are multiple interior pockets, including a padded compartment that's ideal for electronics if you feel so inclined to bring a 15-inch laptop along on a nature trip. We'll only judge you a little.
To buy: amazon.com, from $72
Men’s Overnight Backpack: Gregory ‘Baltoro’ 65L Hiking Backpack
You'll need something a lot more technical if you're planning on carrying your tent, food, sleeping bag, and other camping essentials out for a night or weekend trip. This pack has an award-winning suspension system that lifts that load off of your shoulders and distributes it to your hips. It's coated with a durable water-repellent and the zippers are water-resistant, but it also comes with a raincover for really wet days. The bottom panel is wear-resistant and the water bottle pocket comes with a bungee to keep your bottle secure.
To buy: amazon.com, from $187
Women’s Overnight Backpack: Osprey Aura AG 50 Women's Backpacking Backpack
This backpack is made with an anti-gravity suspension system, ensuring that you stay as comfortable as possible through hours of wear. There's a separate compartment for your sleeping bag to keep it out of the way. And the hipbelt has zippered pockets for easy-access items like your phone or lip balm.
To buy: amazon.com, from $160
Down Fill Sleeping Bag: Hyke & Byke Eolus Down Fill Sleeping Bag
If you're looking to invest in a sleeping bag, down is the way to go. The water-repellent, 800-fill down insulation in this four-season bag from Hyke & Byke is exceptionally warm and rated for use in weather as cold as zero degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it weighs in at under three pounds.
To buy: amazon.com, from $195
Synthetic Fill Sleeping Bag: Winner Outfitters 'Mummy' Sleeping Bag
At such an affordable price, it's no wonder this hollow fiber–filled sleeping bag has 85 percent four- and five-star reviews. It weighs a little less than three pounds and is rated for 35-40 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's not ideal for use in the winter or late fall, but perfect for a summer night spent under the stars.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Sleeping Pad: Klymit 'Static V' Lightweight Sleeping Pad
Sleeping on the ground doesn't automatically mean you have to sacrifice comfort. The Static V is an excellent entry-level sleeping pad which uses ergonomic body-mapping technology for comfort and insulation. In addition, the pad's side rails will keep you from rolling off in your sleep. In the convenience department, it weighs just 18 ounces, inflates in 10-15 breaths, and packs down to the size of a water bottle.
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Men’s Rain Jacket: Marmot 'Precip' Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket
This lightweight packable jacket will shelter you from the elements during your next hiking or camping trip. The fabric provides maximum breathability while keeping you dry in rainy conditions. All pockets are zippered and drawstring closures guarantee a secure fit both of the hood and the bottom hem.
To buy: amazon.com, from $70
Women’s Rain Jacket: Columbia 'Arcadia' Waterproof Breathable Jacket
This waterproof jacket is fully seam-sealed but manages to still be breathable, and the hood and cuffs are adjustable for a snug fit during a surprise storm. There are also interior pockets for items you really don’t want to get wet, like your smartphone.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Women’s Hiking Boots: Columbia Women's 'Newton Ridge Plus' Waterproof Hiking Boot
Ladies, these full-grain leather and suede hiking boots feature superior cushioning for all-day comfort and anti-slide soles for stability. They hit just above the ankle for maximum skin coverage and support.
To buy: amazon.com, $80
Men’s Hiking Boots: Merrell 'Moab 2' Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Crafted from waterproof suede, leather, and mesh, these heavy-duty hiking boots will keep your feet dry and comfortable in even the ugliest of conditions. They are cushioned, have some extra reinforcement at the toe, and have deep lugs for exceptional traction. It's no wonder Merrell named them the “Moab” — which is not just a hiking hub in Utah, but can also be considered short for “mother of all boots.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $88
Multitool: Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife
This compact, Swiss-made pocketknife is a classic item among campers. It has 15 tools, including a corkscrew, a bottle opener, a blade, and a screwdriver.
To buy: amazon.com, $37
Portable Speaker: JBL 'Charge 3' Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
If nature's soundscape isn't always your jam, the built-in rechargeable battery of this waterproof speaker will ensure up to 20 hours of uninterrupted music. You can connect it to up to three wireless devices.
To buy: amazon.com, from $105
Headphones: Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
A solo hike can start to feel a little monotonous unless you've got a great soundtrack. Two features make these wireless headphones perfect for any outdoor activity: a charge enables six hours of wire-free listening and the construction is fully weather-resistant. That means there are no more cables to get in your way and even if you’re breaking a serious sweat, you don’t need to worry about your headphones malfunctioning. The sound quality, of course, is impeccable — just like with any other Bose product.
To buy: amazon.com, from $99
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.