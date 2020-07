The Best Camping and Hiking Gear You Can Find on Amazon

When you need a break from everyday life, there's no better way to spend a weekend than in the Great Outdoors. Exploring winding forest paths, enjoying clean mountain air, taking in the beautiful, green landscapes this time of year brings to the countryside, and, of course, sleeping beneath the stars are all therapeutic, in a way.But as any seasoned camper would tell you, heading into the woods unprepared can have bad consequences. Even for a simple day hike, you’re going to need a sturdy and comfortable pair of hiking boots that can survive whatever Mother Nature throws at them — including unexpected showers, stream and river crossings, and muddy puddles. And speaking of showers, weather in the mountains can be quite unpredictable, so you always need to pack a lightweight, water-repellent jacket , as well.More outdoor gear Functionality should be the key feature of all your camping gear. From smaller things like a multifunctional knife and a powerful headlamp to bigger items like an easy-to-set-up tent and a warm sleeping bag, these backcountry essentials should all be on your checklist. And of course, let’s not forget the entertainment. Camping with a larger group? Bring a portable grill and a wireless speaker at the very minimum.To save you some time doing research on the best hiking and camping supplies, we dove into Amazon’s best-seller list for camping and hiking equipment and selected the most outstanding options in every category.