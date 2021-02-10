These luxury campsites come with everything you need to get away — or work remotely from nature.

New Airstream Glampsites Are Coming to Joshua Tree, Zion National Park, and the Catskills

A glamping company specializing in decked-out custom Airstream trailers with epic nature views is headed to several new idyllic locations across the U.S.

AutoCamp, which already has sites near Yosemite National Park and Cape Cod, plans to open near Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California this fall, as well as expand to the Catskills and Utah's Zion National Park in 2022.

Both locations will feature the company's 31-foot luxe Airstreams, which come equipped with queen-sized beds, high-thread-count sheets, kitchenettes, and walk-in rain showers. Each Airstream can sleep three adults comfortably or two adults and two children. Plus, they're set up with free Wi-Fi, a private patio, and a personal fire pit.

The 25-acre Joshua Tree location will rent out 47 Airstream trailers and kick things up a notch with an outdoor bar, combined hot tub and plunge pool, mobile kitchen, and an on-site general store. It will also offer several accessible suites, some with outdoor showers, and dark-sky-compliant lighting ideal for stargazing.

AutoCamp's Zion National Park location in Utah will rent tents in addition to Airstreams, though campers in tents won't be required to sacrifice comfort to commune with nature. AutoCamp's canvas tents are large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed, two nightstands, and a bench at the foot of the bed. Tents also come with access to spa bathrooms located inside a nearby clubhouse.

Meanwhile, the Catskills campsite will rent tents, Airstreams, and cabins complete with private porch swings and bathrobes. It promises a barn-inspired clubhouse that pays homage to the area's agricultural and musical roots.

Each of AutoCamp's properties are car-free, and parking and shuttle service are provided.