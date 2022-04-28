This Maldives Resort Has a Clear Glamping Bubble on the Beach for Stargazing and Dolphin Watching

At Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, the sand is speckled with shells, the service is impeccable, and the offerings are unique, from its endangered white-tailed bird population and treetop villas to its giant glamping bubble on a private beach.

More than 70% of the island is lush tropical forest — a rarity in the Maldives — where square feet equals dollar signs. But this locally owned resort wanted to maintain its wild beauty while adding to its charming character. So, in between the crashing waves and overgrown jungle sits a see-through bubble big enough for two.

Amilla Maldives clear bubble clamping near the water Credit: Courtesy of Amilla Maldives Resort

A round, firm bed occupies the middle of the bubble, with games and puzzles near the small table to one side. In typical Maldives fashion, it also comes with luxuries like air-conditioning and speedy Wi-Fi. There's a rustic shower and sink on the sand, a hammock for reading, lounge chairs for sunbathing, and a wooden picnic table where canapes and Champagne await.

Amilla Glamping moved from the deck of one of their treetop villas to the private beach area behind Javvu Spa in 2020. Here, the ocean sounds lull guests to sleep, and the squawks of endemic birds serve as an alarm clock in the morning.

Ideal for couples and honeymooners, Amilla has six different glamping packages to choose from. There's Wellness Your Way, with a 60-minute body massage for two, barbecue dinner on the beach, and a restorative sunrise yoga session. Moonlight Romance comes with a romantic 90-minute Rose Quartz Heart Massage for two, barbecue dinner under the stars, and a cozy breakfast on the beach. Amilla's fancy version of a Cinema, Pizza, and Popcorn night includes a private movie screening with all the typical viewing fixings.

But the resort's most popular package is the Bubbles and Stars. Couples can indulge in a 30-minute foot reflexology session, a barbecue dinner (with a personal chef), and beach breakfast the following morning.

Amilla's private glamping experience is one of the most popular on the island. "Guests love the whole experience — the atmosphere, the stars, the moon, the barbecue and the breakfast in the morning," says Mark Stanton, the property's development and quality manager.

So, book early and spend the day in your own private sandy enclave, keeping an eye out for dolphins in the distance as the sun sets. And as you lay in bed, stare up at the twinkling celestial bodies from your clear bubble, watching for shooting stars and satellites above.