America's Most Scenic Campgrounds

The Site: Right on the banks of the White River, this campground affords amazing views of Mount Rainier (at least, whenever the clouds deign to part). Beg, borrow, or steal your way into site D29 for the best vantage point. White River is also the closest campground (12 miles away) to Sunrise Point—at 6,400 feet, the best place to watch the morning colors wash over Mount Rainier and its snow-capped neighbors.

The Basics: 112 sites; running water, flush toilets, and fire rings (a local man even cruises the campground twice a day selling firewood from the back of his truck); no RVs; $12 per night per site; no reservations.