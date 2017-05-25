Walk among the treetops in upstate New York.

This 'wild walk' gives you a bird's eye view of the Adirondacks

Get ready to walk on the wild side.

The Adirondacks Wild Walk is reopening on Memorial Day weekend for nature lovers to enjoy seven days a week through Labor Day.

The Wild Walk is an elevated pathway system in the treetops of the forest canopy in upstate New York, 45 feet above the ground, and leads to observation points scattered across 81 acres of land.

Wild Walk Reopens for 2017 Credit: Courtesy of The Wild Center

Visitors can not only observe the beautiful nature of the Adirondacks, but also enjoy activities inside and out. Naturalists bring in animals to teach visitors about local wildlife, such as owls and porcupines, and tourists can also view the center's many exhibits.

Outside, the adventurous visitors can jump on swinging bridges, take canoe trips and even climb a human-sized spider web. Just to name a few things you can do.

Wild Walk Reopens for 2017 Credit: Courtesy of The Wild Center

Daily admission officially begins May 26 and runs through Labor Day, September 5. After Labor Day, daily admission will be ongoing, weather permitting, through Columbus Day, October 9.

Adult tickets for admission are $20, youth tickets (under 18) are $13. Children under four are admitted for free.