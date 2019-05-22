Zion National Park, located in Utah, is the third most-visited national park in the U.S. And really, with its gorgeous views, world-class hiking, and one-of-a-kind narrow slot canyons, it's no surprise that people love visiting Zion year after year.

Here's how you can plan an epic vacation to one of America's most treasured national parks, too.

Getting to Zion National Park: Closest Airports and Driving Directions

To get to Zion National Park, visitors can fly into the Las Vegas, Nevada airport, which is located 170 miles from the park, or into Salt Lake City, Utah, some 300 miles away. Or, if you can find a connecting flight, you could always fly into Saint George regional airport, which is 49 miles away and has flights from Salt Lake City and Denver, Colorado.

If you drive to Zion National Park from Las Vegas, all you need to do is hop on Interstate 15 North, take exit 16 for State Route 9 East, stay right to stay on State Route 9 East in La Verkin, Utah, and again stay on State Route 9 East into Zion National Park. The Zion Canyon Visitor Center is ahead on the right, according to the directions provided by the National Parks Service.

Zion National Park Camping and Hotels

There are two options for travelers looking to stay at Zion: Camping and hotels. At the park, Zion has three campgrounds available. Only Watchman Campground takes reservations from March through late November, the others are first-come, first-serve, but be warned, they often fill up by mid-morning each day.

If you're into camping vibes but want to be pampered, Under Canvas Zion has luxury glamping tents with king beds and full bathrooms on 196 acres bordering the park. Guests also get access to activities within the park, including helicopter and Jeep tours, fly fishing, rock climbing, and more.

If camping and glamping aren't for you, you can always book a stay at the Zion Lodge, the only in-park lodge at Zion. There, visitors can book not only a plush room to sleep in after a long day of hiking, but they can also enjoy a meal at the lodge's restaurant or book a horseback riding excursion through the park.

If the lodge is booked you could always try the SpringHill Suites, a Marriott hotel, which sits just outside Zion National Park. There, guests will also enjoy luxury rooms, on-site dining options, and even an outdoor swimming pool that provides unparalleled views.

Zion National Park Hikes

There are miles and miles of hiking trails around Zion National Park, ranging from easy loops to strenuous 14-mile hikes through Kolob Arch. So really, it's up to you just how hard you want to go for your vacation in Zion. Here's a map of all the trails provided by the National Parks Service to help you decide. But, if it helps, All Trails members have voted Angels Landing Trail, the Narrows, and East Rim Trail as their three favorites.

Zion National Park Weather