Yosemite to Eliminate Reservation System Starting Nov. 1

Beginning Nov. 1, day pass reservations will no longer be required for entrance into California’s Yosemite National Park.

The system was implemented when the park reopened in June, after it was closed due to COVID-19, to help manage traffic flow and keep a reduced capacity at the park.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all park visitors and our local communities for their support of our modified operations this summer,” Acting Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. “With the health and safety of park visitors and employees guiding our decisions, we were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to Yosemite this summer.”

The day-use reservation system — which had always been set to expire at the end of October — requires visitors to register in advance for one of 1,700 vehicle passes each day, which permitted seven consecutive days of access to the park. The number of passes eventually increased to 3,600 vehicles per day.

Visitors to the park through the end of October can still register for a day-use pass online for $33. Visitors with annual or lifetime passes to the park are still required to register for a day-use pass, although they will only have to pay a $2 registration fee.

While the passes will be ending, the park still encourages visitors to practice other COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Visitors should maintain a distance between themselves and other groups visiting the park, wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained, and to frequently wash and sanitize their hands.

Visitors who are feeling unwell should stay at home — but they can still enjoy Yosemite through the national park’s extensive webcam services.