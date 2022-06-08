I Went Whitewater Rafting, Sailed Down a Zip Line, and Slept in a Tree House in West Virginia's New National Park

The New River is actually one of the oldest rivers in the world. By most estimates, it was formed 320 million years ago and pre-dates the Appalachian Mountain range it flows through on its journey from its source in North Carolina. In 1978, a 53-mile section of the waterway in West Virginia was established as the New River Gorge National River. With some of the finest stretches of whitewater in the country, it has for decades been beloved by rafting enthusiasts. The area is also popular with rock climbers, mountain bikers, and hikers. The general public took note of it in December 2020, when the river was designated America's 63rd national park. Visitation exploded — thanks, in part, to the pandemic: in 2021, nearly 1.7 million people visited, a 60 percent increase over the previous year.