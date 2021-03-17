Tupperware Is Teaming up With the National Parks Service to Divert 10 Million Plastic Bottles From Park Grounds

Single-use plastic bottles are an ever-present environmental problem, and the National Park Foundation would like to do something about it with the help of Tupperware.

National parks in the United States see around 300 million visitors per year, and with those visitors comes nearly 70 million pounds of waste that needs to be collected.

Tupperware Brands Charitable Foundation, the non-profit arm of Tupperware Brands, announced on March 15 that it will aim to divert nearly 10 million single-use plastic bottles from national parks around the country. Previously, the non-profit donated $1 million to the National Park Foundation back in 2020.

This initiative will focus on critical waste reduction and diversion projects. These projects include increasing water refill stations in some parks by installing over 65 stations at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument (Florida), Fairbanks Alaska Public Lands Information Center (Alaska), Great Basin National Park (Nevada), and the National Mall and Memorial Parks (Washington, DC), as well as other parks and sites. This will help encourage park visitors to take along reusable water bottles in the park, cutting down on single-use plastic.

In addition, Tupperware will be supporting improved signage for recycling and purchase new recycling sorting stations at Great Basin National Park and Yellowstone National Park. To decrease food waste, the brand will fund projects at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park and Grand Canyon National Park to improve composting systems, including solar panels to power a full-time food waste-composting program. Tupperware estimates that this could divert over 1,000 tons of waste from landfills at Grand Canyon National Park alone.

"We are excited to see how our pledge and support for the National Park Foundation is coming to life with these critical projects across the National Park System," said Miguel Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer at Tupperware Brands, in a statement. "Our partnership is based on the shared belief that together, we can nurture a better future if we find new and innovative solutions to reduce waste and increase environmental stewardship. Over the next year, we look forward to seeing how our collective impact will make a difference in keeping our parks fresh for generations to come."

"Thanks to Tupperware's generous funding, park staff and park visitors are empowered with more sustainable choices that ultimately reduce waste in national parks and benefit all of us," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, in the same statement.

For more information about Tupperware's initiatives in collaboration with the National Park Foundation, visit the Tupperware website.