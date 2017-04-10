There's a New Way to Find Hidden Trails in America's National Parks
To help travelers discover the hidden gems that await in national parks across the U.S., navigation supplier TomTom has put together a new website where people can view and download digital maps of off-the-beaten-path trails.
TomTom worked with the National Parks Service to put together a list of lesser-known areas to visit in both popular parks and less traversed parks like the Saguaro National Park in Arizona, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado, and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.
There will also be a variety of trails visitors can try in national parks that range from the Watchman Trail in Zion National Park to the Elizabeth Lake Trail in Yosemite National Park.
Visitors will be able to search trails by location and download the maps, which come in .gpx files to any device that accepts GPS trails, like the TomTom Spark 3 or the TomTom Adventurer, or through apps like Trails.
Each trail also has descriptions indicating the best time to go and what you'll see along the way, from cascading waterfalls to canyons and natural bridges.
According to Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom, this is only the beginning of what the company pictures will be a long-term project with content continually coming in to help you make the most of your park visits.
“TomTom wants people to get going and enjoy the outdoors, as there is so much natural beauty and so many national parks and trails that are ready to be explored,” Vigreux said in a statement.
In addition to the website, TomTom will also be donating $5 and giving a 15 percent discount on any TomTom Adventurer watch sold between April 10-22, 2017 in support of National Park Week, taking place the weekends of April 15-16 and April 22-23.