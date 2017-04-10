To help travelers discover the hidden gems that await in national parks across the U.S., navigation supplier TomTom has put together a new website where people can view and download digital maps of off-the-beaten-path trails.

There will also be a variety of trails visitors can try in national parks that range from the Watchman Trail in Zion National Park to the Elizabeth Lake Trail in Yosemite National Park.

Visitors will be able to search trails by location and download the maps, which come in .gpx files to any device that accepts GPS trails, like the TomTom Spark 3 or the TomTom Adventurer, or through apps like Trails.

Digital maps of National Parks Credit: Courtesy of TomTom

Each trail also has descriptions indicating the best time to go and what you'll see along the way, from cascading waterfalls to canyons and natural bridges.

According to Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom, this is only the beginning of what the company pictures will be a long-term project with content continually coming in to help you make the most of your park visits.

“TomTom wants people to get going and enjoy the outdoors, as there is so much natural beauty and so many national parks and trails that are ready to be explored,” Vigreux said in a statement.