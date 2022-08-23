5 State and National Parks Near San Diego for Beautiful Views, Wildlife Sightings, and Epic Stargazing

From the mountains to the desert, there's much more to explore within a few hours of San Diego.

By
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty is a writer who specializes in covering destinations, resorts, and cruises for Travel + Leisure and other publications.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022
Spring desert wildflowers in Anza Borrego Desert State Park
Photo: Ron and Patty Thomas/Getty Images

You've basked in the sun on San Diego's beaches, surfed in the ocean waves, and paddled on Mission Bay. The museums of Balboa Park and downtown's rooftop lounges and restaurants are now familiar places, too. It could be time for a road trip to explore the mountains, desert, and ocean at one of the state and national parks near San Diego.

At 3.5 hours away or less, these state and national parks near San Diego offer amazing wildlife sightings, beautiful natural scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures such as hiking and kayaking.

Joshua Tree National Park

Sunrise at Joshua Tree National Park
Deb Snelson/Getty Images

Joshua Tree National Park is approximately 160 miles northeast of San Diego, about a three-hour drive away. The desert landscape, marvelous rock formations, wildlife, cacti, and Joshua trees create a stunning environment. The park is large, and driving along its roads, climbing rocks for great photo ops, and looking for wildflowers and cacti will take at least a day.

Several campgrounds are available, and an overnight stay is the best way to enjoy one of the park's most amazing features: the night sky. Joshua Tree is an International Dark Sky Park, with some of the darkest nights in Southern California. Stars, planets, and even the Milky Way fill the sky, and if you're lucky, you'll see a shooting star or two.

Channel Islands National Park

Inspiration Point on East Anacapa at Channel Islands National Park
Andrew Peacock/Getty Images

Channel Islands National Park consists of five islands off Southern California's coast near Ventura, nearly 200 miles north of San Diego. A 3.5-hour scenic drive up the coast through Orange County and Los Angeles gets you to the beach town of Ventura, home to one of the park's visitor centers. There, the park's boat concessionnaire, Island Packers Cruises, takes visitors to the islands for a day trip, overnight camping, or cruise around the area.

On Anacapa, swimming, kayaking, and snorkeling are popular activities, along with wildlife viewing. Santa Cruz Island, meanwhile, is said to have the best weather and most recreational opportunities. The park's website advises planning and making advance reservations to enjoy the islands.

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

Sunset at Rancho Cuyamaca State Park
Sierralara/Getty Images

Less than an hour northeast of San Diego, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, in the mountains of Julian, boasts more than 100 miles of hiking trails, creeks, meadows, and a lake. Camping is available, and dogs are permitted on the campgrounds, picnic areas, and paved roads. There are also picnic tables and a day use area with shallow pools for wading.

If time allows, explore the historic town of Julian, which dates back to the days of California's gold rush. Apple and pear orchards abound in the area, and visitors can pick their own fresh fruit during the harvest season and enjoy cider or Julian's famous apple pie.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Beautiful multicolor natural bouquet of desert wildflowers at Anza Borrego Desert State Park
Kevin Key/Slworking/Getty Images

Set within the Colorado Desert, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park, offers spectacular scenery and terrain ranging from canyons to mountains to floodplains. Campsites are available, and leashed dogs are permitted on roads and on campgrounds. Known for its beautiful wildflower blooms in spring, Anza-Borrego is also home to abundant wildlife such as the desert bighorn sheep.

During your visit, be sure to check out Borrego Springs, the only California town completely surrounded by a state park. Borrego Springs is an official International Dark Sky Community, too, with stargazing events throughout the year. The town is also home to an impressive art scene that includes massive sculptures of prehistoric creatures at a variety of locations in the area.

Mount San Jacinto State Park

Forest in San Jacinto State Park
andykazie/Getty Images

About 2.5 hours from San Diego, Mount San Jacinto's peak rises more than 10,800 feet above sea level. Forests, meadows, and wilderness areas feature hiking trails, wildlife, and stunning views of the mountains and valley below. Visitors can reach the park through Idyllwild or from Palm Springs, where they can take the Aerial Tramway for a thrilling ride. Picnic areas, a restaurant, and a self-guided nature trail are perfect for day trips, and campsites are available as well.

Along with your visit to the state park, you can choose to spend some time in the quaint mountain town of Idyllwild, Or head into Palm Springs for restaurants, shopping, hotels, and nightlife.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wooden post marking points of interest and distance from Palm Springs's portion of the San Andreas Fault
The 8 Most Beautiful Places to Spend Time in Nature on a Trip to Palm Springs, According to a Travel Photographer
The Owachomo Natural Bridge spans 180 feet, and stands at a height of 106 feet.
The Best Places to Go Stargazing Around the World
Panoramic landscape view of Zion National Park in Utah
24 Best Places to Visit in Utah — Including National Parks, Turquoise Lakes, and Giant Salt Flats
BestDrives_3x2
10 Best National Parks to Drive Through for a Scenic Road Trip
Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway
16 Best State Parks in Texas for Beautiful Desert, Mountain, Waterfall, and River Views
The Covered Wagons around a firepit at Capitol Reef Resort
10 Best Places to Go Glamping in Utah — From Yurts to Covered Wagons
Amazing mountain range, with bird flying at the Napali coast, Hawaii
The Most Beautiful Place in Each U.S. State
Yosemite Falls Trail at Yosemite National Park
13 Incredible Hiking Trails in California
Rock formations at Guadalupe Mountains National Park
8 Amazing National Parks and Sites in Texas for Beautiful Views, Epic Trails, and Wildlife Spotting
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
24 of the Most Scenic Places to Camp in the United States (Video)
The painted sky of Sedona Arizona in the fall as the sun drops below the desert horizon
16 of the Best Small Towns in America
San Diego Bay at dusk with ferry at dock.
9 Weekend Getaways From San Diego That Will Bring You to Mountains, Deserts, National Parks, Vineyards, and More
The streets of downtown Palm Springs early morning before the day starts
Palm Springs Travel Guide
St. James, Barbados
50 Best Romantic Getaways for a Couples Trip
Big Lake, Tule River, Ja-She Creek, Lava Creek and Fall River together form one of the largest systems of fresh water springs in the country
8 Amazing California Road Trips That Take You From Big Sur to the Sierras
Boats tied up at dock in Fossil Bay, Sucia Island, San Juan Islands, Washington State
15 Affordable Weekend Getaways Around the U.S.