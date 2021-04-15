Priceline Is Offering Discounts on Travel Booked During National Park Week

Joshua Tree, the Everglades, and White Sands top the list of most affordable stays from April 17 through 25.

To encourage Americans to experience the great outdoors for National Park Week, Priceline has not only rounded up the most affordable destinations with stays under $150 a night, but it's also offering its own discounts on travel booked during the week.

Starting April 19 at 12 a.m. ET, travelers can score 10% off flight and hotel Express Deals on Priceline for a maximum discount of $50 on any future travel. Simply use the code OUTSIDE10. During the same period, Avis and Budget rental car bookings will also be 30% off, with no code required. Both deals will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 25, when National Park Week officially commences.

The online travel booking platform also analyzed average daily hotel rates in national park areas and ranked the ones with most affordable stays under $150 a night. Topping the list is Joshua Tree in California at $56.82 a night, the Everglades in Florida at $64.48, White Sands in New Mexico at $72.31, Congaree in South Carolina at $74.12, Petrified Forest in Arizona at $81.10, Guadalupe Mountains in Texas at $89.25, Denali in Alaska with $92.59, Redwood in California at $102.27, Yellowstone in Montana at $108.35, and Glacier in Montana at $110.03.

Long exposure at Vernal Falls from the bottom one summer morning and the sun above. Credit: Getty Images

Additionally, Priceline looked back at three years of data during National Park Week to see which parks have been the most popular to visit during the week. At the top was Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, followed by Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Grand Canyon in Arizona, Zion in Utah, Yosemite in California, the Everglades in Florida, Yellowstone in Montana, Acadia in Maine, Grand Teton in Wyoming, and the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

The U.S. and its territories are home to 423 national park sites, encompassing a total of 84 million acres and including battlefields, lakeshores, memorials, monuments, preserves, parkways, rivers, recreational areas, and more. The first day of National Park Week — April 17 — has also been designated ParkRx Day, with fee-free admission to all sites, so visitors can "enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that can be experienced in national parks," according to the National Park Service.