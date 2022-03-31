A Gorgeous 14-acre Park Filled With Hiking Trails and Greenery Is Coming to This California City

It's officially time to put San Francisco on your summer travel bucket list. The city's eagerly awaited Presidio Tunnel Tops attraction will officially open on July 17, welcoming visitors to 14 acres of new parkland in the Presidio national park site.

Across that land are meadows and gardens with 180 species of plants natural to the Presidio, hiking and biking trails (including an accessible cliff walk), scenic overlooks with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, and other park facilities like a visitor center, a food pavilion, picnic areas, and even a campfire circle.

Presidio Tunnel Tops renderings, expansive green park along the water near the Golden Gate Bridge Credit: Courtesy of Presidio Trust

There's also the Outpost, a two-acre play area for children filled with play structures derived from the Presidio's natural landscape like boulders and tree trunks, as well as the newly renovated Crissy Field Center and brand-new Field Station, which offer art and science programming for families.

The park will also host cultural, wellness, culinary, and performing and visual arts programming specifically targeting historically underrepresented communities within national park sites, as overseen by the Presidio Activator Council.

The Presidio Tunnel Tops project has been a long time in the making. The idea was conceived in 1993, it was determined that the Doyle Drive highway, which cut right through the middle of the park, was at risk for earthquake damage. After much discussion with city leaders and the community, urban planners decided to build a tunnel system atop which would be parkland that united the two sides of the Presidio; design firm James Corner Field Operations, which also created New York's iconic High Line park, to develop the parkland. Over the years, $98 million was raised by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy to fund the project, which broke ground in 2019.

Presidio Tunnel Tops renderings, expansive green park along the water near the Golden Gate Bridge Credit: Courtesy of Presidio Trust