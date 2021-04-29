President Biden Asked People to Share Their Best National Park Memories — and the Responses Are Both Heartwarming and Hilarious

There are a lot of reasons to love national parks. The fresh air, the beautiful views, the chance to learn a little bit about nature –– the list goes on. So, it's no wonder why so many people in the U.S. have some cherished memories about our national parks.

On April 21, the day before Earth Day, President Biden celebrated National Park Week by asking followers on Twitter to describe some of their best memories of the parks.

"America's national parks are irreplaceable treasures. They amaze us, inspire us, fill us with pride, and belong to all of us in equal measure," the official @POTUS Twitter account wrote in a tweet. "This National Park Week, I want to hear about your favorite memory at one of our national parks. Share by replying to this tweet."

And of course, if you ask, Twitter will answer.

Over 1,000 people (at the time this article was written) from all over the country have replied to this tweet with some heartfelt memories and beautiful pictures from some of the best parks in the country, including Yosemite National Park, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and many more.

Some people shared stories about some of their best trips with family and friends, including lots of pictures of adorable kids and pets along the way.

Others shared some inspiring stories about how they overcome incredible physical, mental, or emotional obstacles –– and celebrated their victory in a national park.

Meanwhile, some replies told stories about people's personal milestones, like marriage proposals, graduations, and events that were special to them.

At the same time, lots of replies touch on the simple majesty of national parks themselves, sharing photos of various waterfalls, canyons, mountains, streams, lakes, and, of course, the wild animals that they got to catch a glimpse of on their trip.

Even more replies and stories can be found below President Biden's post on Twitter.

The U.S. has over 60 national parks (and over 400 national park sites). While it's possible to visit many of them in person, you can also take a virtual trip to some of these sites while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.