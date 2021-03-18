This Epic New Hiking Trail Connects National Forests in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

You’ll soon be able to hike between Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, thanks to this new 1,300-mile trail.

Here's one to file away for the bucket list: a new 1,300-mile hiking trail that cuts through several national forests, connecting the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Officials in the region are planning to spend this year creating trail markers to guide travelers along the route, which links the Polish-Lithuanian border and Tallinn, Estonia. The trail is divided into stages, each just over 12 miles in length.

Officials estimate it will take between 102 and 114 days to hike the full length of the trail, which is part of a longer European path that aims to join the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and the Baltic states. For travelers looking to make a less ambitious commitment, the Baltic Forest Trail is broken into 50 different one-day hike options.

Organizers are also working to map out accommodations and attractions along the path, which meanders through one of Europe's greenest countries — Latvia, half of which is covered in forests.

Notably, the trail cuts through Gauja National Park, home to more than 500 monuments and historical markers, including stone castles, churches, and windmills. It's also Latvia's largest and oldest national park, best known for its rocky cliffs, gorgeous river-view trails, and medieval castles.