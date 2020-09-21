National Parks Will Be Free This Saturday for National Public Lands Day

To celebrate the connection between people and open spaces for National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service will be waiving admission to all of its sites on Sept. 26.

On select days in 2020, the National Park Service welcomes visitors to all of its parks — including those that normally charge an entry fee — for free. And one of those days is this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, for National Public Lands Day.

The annual commemoration, which started in 1994, is held on the fourth Saturday of September and “celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits,” according to the National Park Service’s site. It also usually marks the biggest volunteer day of the year.

Organized with the National Environmental Education Foundation, along with the Departments of Interior, Army, and Agriculture, the holiday encourages Americans to bond with nature by joining a volunteer project, enjoying the benefits of being outdoors, and, of course, visiting a national park for free.

Parks which usually charge an admission fee, including Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, Joshua Tree National Park in California, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Badlands National Park in South Dakota, and San Juan National Historic Site in Puerto Rico, will invite visitors in with complimentary entry. (Check the full list for participating parks.)