How Well Do You Know Your National Parks? Take Our Video Quiz to Find Out

Right now, you’re likely sitting at home, waiting patiently until we can all find a new normal and travel to see the world again. We know that staying home is hard, especially for travelers like us. However, we also know that for now, it’s the right thing to do to protect the people we love so dearly. But, don’t worry, you can still indulge in jet-set fantasies right from home.

To bring a little fun, and inspire a new love of nature, we’ve created a guessing game for you to play. All you need to do is watch our video above, "Do You Know Your National Parks," and pick out the right photo of each park name displayed. If you win you get… nothing but bragging rights. But hey, that’s something, right?