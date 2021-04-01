The National Parks That Saved Us

So much of 2020 felt heavy, especially as a Black man in the states. Even a cheerful, chubby unicorn like myself felt jaded at times. One thing I learned at Grand Tetons was there was medicine in nature. Setting up camp under the trees and taking time away from doom-scrolling helped me put things in perspective. I could get out of my own head and allow myself just to be grateful to be a spectator to a bear cub sighting. There were pangs of national pride too. I thought about how fortunate I was to be born in the states, with such a vast and varied landscape at my fingertips. I had spent so long mindlessly watching life in 2-D on a screen that I forgot how great it was to connect with people (from a safe distance, of course). My wife and I had encounters with people from all over the country, and everyone was smiling, open, and grateful to have been released back into the wild.