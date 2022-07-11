These National Parks Have Reinstated Mask Mandates

While mask rules vary by park, they are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, the NPS noted.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2022
Entrance sign for Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
Photo: Jim Lane/Education Images/Getty Images

National parks throughout the country have reinstated mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country once again.

Some of the largest and most popular parks across the United States are now requiring face masks be worn indoors. That is in line with guidance from the National Park Service, which recommends masking in areas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as having a "high" level of COVID-19 community transmission.

While mask rules vary by park, they are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, the NPS noted.

"Grand Canyon National Park has been directed by the Department of Interior (DOI) to use Center of Disease Controls (CDC) COVID Community Levels to put in place guidance and masking requirements to protect our community, park employees, and visitors," the NPS wrote for the Grand Canyon. "Last week the CDC COVID Community Levels were High for the first time since this metric was used. Consequently, we were required to [implement] masking for all individuals over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, in all park buildings and in public transportation per DOI policy."

Similarly, Denali National Park & Preserve in Alaska reintroduced a mask requirement inside federal buildings on July 8, regardless of vaccination status, including in lodges, gift shops, and restaurants. The rule does not apply to the Walter Harper Ranger Station in Talkeetna.

"This decision has been made based upon Department of Interior policy which requires federal agencies to institute mask mandates within federal buildings when the COVID-19 community level reaches HIGH in the surrounding area, per CDC guidance," the NPS said in a statement.

And Yellowstone National Park has reinstated an indoor mask mandate in indoor facilities, CBS News reported last week.

Currently, new cases are averaging more than 106,000 recorded each day, according to the CDC. Those are dominated by different omicron variants, including more than half of cases attributed to BA.5.

These are some of the most popular national parks that have reinstated mandatory mask requirements indoors.

Arches National Park; Utah: Find out more

Canyonlands National Park; Utah: Find out more

Colorado National Monument; Colorado: Find out more

Death Valley National Park; California, Nevada: Find out more

Denali National Park and Preserve; Alaska: Find out more

Devils Postpile National Monument; California: Find out more

Grand Canyon National Park; Arizona: Find out more

Jewel Cave National Monument; South Dakota: Find out more

Muir Woods National Monument; California: Find out more

Olympic National Park; Washington: Find out more

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks; California: Find out more

Wind Cave National Park; South Dakota: Find out more

Yellowstone National Park; Idaho, Montana, Wyoming: Find out more

Yosemite National Park; California Find out more

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A mask is seen on the ground at John F. Kennedy Airport on April 19, 2022 in New York City.
Department of Justice to Appeal the Mask Mandate Cancellation — What to Know
Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport wearing their face coverings
CDC Urges Americans to Wear Masks on Planes Despite Lift on Mandate
Aerial of Nanny Cay, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
It Just Got Easier to Visit the British Virgin Islands — Here's Why
Masks in airport
CDC Extends Mask Mandate for Planes, Trains Another 2 Weeks
A sign reminding travelers masks are mandated in an airport
TSA Extends Mask Mandate for Planes, Airports Until April 18
Travelers at the departures concourse of Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida, U.S.
U.S. Airlines Quick to Drop Mask Mandate After Federal Court Ruling
A woman with wheeled luggage walking at the airport and texting without a facemask
Face Masks May No Longer Be Required on European Airlines — What to Know
Entrance to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida
Universal Orlando to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Ahead of Christmas — What to Know
Masks in airport
TSA Will Not Enforce COVID Mask Mandate on Planes, Public Transit After Judge's Ruling
Tourists walk across a bridge up the hill to the old town (Citta Alta) in Italy, Bergamo
CDC Removes All Countries From Highest 'Level 4' Travel Warning — What to Know
hand holding a negative at home coronavirus test
CDC Recommends Travelers Test for COVID-19 As Close 'As Possible' to Departure
Travelers arrive in the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S
The CDC Is Changing How It Warns Against Travel Amid COVID-19 — What to Know
A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car in Cardiff, Wales
Uber, Lyft Drop Mask Requirement for Both Riders and Drivers — What to Know
City street and old buildings in Universal Studios, Orlando
Universal Orlando and Disney World Make Masks Optional for Vaccinated Visitors
Restaurant
CDC Eases Face Mask Restrictions for Parts of the U.S.
airport passenger wearing a mask
Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)