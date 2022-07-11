Trip Ideas National Parks These National Parks Have Reinstated Mask Mandates While mask rules vary by park, they are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, the NPS noted. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jim Lane/Education Images/Getty Images National parks throughout the country have reinstated mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country once again. Some of the largest and most popular parks across the United States are now requiring face masks be worn indoors. That is in line with guidance from the National Park Service, which recommends masking in areas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as having a "high" level of COVID-19 community transmission. While mask rules vary by park, they are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, the NPS noted. "Grand Canyon National Park has been directed by the Department of Interior (DOI) to use Center of Disease Controls (CDC) COVID Community Levels to put in place guidance and masking requirements to protect our community, park employees, and visitors," the NPS wrote for the Grand Canyon. "Last week the CDC COVID Community Levels were High for the first time since this metric was used. Consequently, we were required to [implement] masking for all individuals over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, in all park buildings and in public transportation per DOI policy." Similarly, Denali National Park & Preserve in Alaska reintroduced a mask requirement inside federal buildings on July 8, regardless of vaccination status, including in lodges, gift shops, and restaurants. The rule does not apply to the Walter Harper Ranger Station in Talkeetna. "This decision has been made based upon Department of Interior policy which requires federal agencies to institute mask mandates within federal buildings when the COVID-19 community level reaches HIGH in the surrounding area, per CDC guidance," the NPS said in a statement. And Yellowstone National Park has reinstated an indoor mask mandate in indoor facilities, CBS News reported last week. Currently, new cases are averaging more than 106,000 recorded each day, according to the CDC. Those are dominated by different omicron variants, including more than half of cases attributed to BA.5. These are some of the most popular national parks that have reinstated mandatory mask requirements indoors. Arches National Park; Utah: Find out more Canyonlands National Park; Utah: Find out more Colorado National Monument; Colorado: Find out more Death Valley National Park; California, Nevada: Find out more Denali National Park and Preserve; Alaska: Find out more Devils Postpile National Monument; California: Find out more Grand Canyon National Park; Arizona: Find out more Jewel Cave National Monument; South Dakota: Find out more Muir Woods National Monument; California: Find out more Olympic National Park; Washington: Find out more Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks; California: Find out more Wind Cave National Park; South Dakota: Find out more Yellowstone National Park; Idaho, Montana, Wyoming: Find out more Yosemite National Park; California Find out more Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit