Here's How You Can Win a $10,000 National Park Adventure

In honor of National Park Week, which runs through Sunday, April 25, this company is giving away a $10,000 adventure at one of the country's national parks.

Evolve, a plant-based protein shake company, is showing its commitment to getting Americans outdoors by donating $5,000 to the National Park Foundation, as well as offering one person an epic trip to a national park of their choice.

Additionally, 50 winners will get an America the Beautiful annual pass (worth $80), which grants access to all national parks and wildlife refuges. Another 100 winners will get a case of Evolve protein shakes.

"Over the past year, Americans have experienced a renewed appreciation for spending time outside, and we know that those with active lifestyles are increasingly looking for ways to make incrementally healthier choices that are also more sustainable," Anuj Bhasin of Evolve's parent company, PepsiCo, said in a statement.

female hiker standing on rock formation at Zion National Park Credit: Cavan Images/Getty

Those who are at least 18 years old and living in the U.S. can visit DrinkEvolveSweeps.com to enter by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2021. Alternatively, entries are also accepted via Instagram or Twitter by first following @DrinkEvolve and then tagging the handle in a post, sharing which national park you dream of visiting with the tags #GetOutsideWithEvolve and #Sweepstakes. Those interested can also text EVOLVE to 22639 to receive an entry link.

As part of the initiative, those living in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles can get a free delivery of all four new Evolve flavors — Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Berry Medley, and Café Mocha — today only by going to postmates.com.

National Park Foundation's Stefanie Mathew said in a statement that she hopes the partnership will "help protect parks and ensure that people see themselves and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us."