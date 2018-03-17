The Best National Park Adventure for Every Zodiac Sign

With so much time spent nurturing and caring for others, Cancers often need to refocus energy on themselves from time to time, so as not to get too burnt out. Find repose at Dry Tortugas National Park, located just west of Key West, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico. Comprised of seven islands, this 100-mile park is mainly open water, boasting an emerald-blue color that isn’t often seen elsewhere. This park is also home to the historic Fort Jefferson, an unfinished fortress that was one of the largest 19th-century forts built to protect the coast.