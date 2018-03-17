The Best National Park Adventure for Every Zodiac Sign
Many of us often forget that, when considering a vacation, there’s an abundance of beauty on our own home soil. Case in point: The U.S. National Parks, which can sometimes get overlooked when considering an ideal trip to escape from everyday life. But within each of the national parks there is an insurmountable amount of natural beauty that deserves to be seen.
And, with so many national parks to choose from, it might seem challenging to figure out which one would best suit your travel needs. Are you an adrenaline junkie who loves a challenging hike, or are you more interested in learning about the historical aspects of the place you intend to visit? To help you narrow it down to your perfect destination, we've taken the personality traits associated with your zodiac sign to reveal which park you might enjoy most.
Not sure if you believe that astrology can lead you to the location you crave? Scroll to see where your sign urges you to visit, and you just might find yourself packing up for your next U.S. road trip.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Practical and often driven by ambition, Capricorns are fiercely determined when it comes to achieving their goals. To keep yourself humble, visit Arches National Park, just north of Moab in the state of Utah, where you’ll find yourself looking at more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches and geological formations. You’ll be instantly transported to a state of wonder by glancing upwards at the massive, 65-foot, red rock Delicate Arch, and will gain an entirely new level of respect for these 120 miles of breathtaking land.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Not ones to sit back and relax, Aquarians seek adventure and will surely find it while visiting Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. A quick escape for many in the mid-Atlantic, this park is brimming with stunning waterfalls, grassy wetlands, and plenty of picturesque hiking trails. Those who prefer to stay behind the wheel can meander down Skyline Drive, a 105-mile road that runs through the entirety of the park, where they'll enjoy sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a portion of the Appalachian Trail.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
With a strong desire for tranquility and relaxation, a Pisces wants to visit a destination where they can decompress. Their laid-back approach to the world means they will find Hot Springs National Park, located right outside the city of Hot Springs, Arkansas, an ideal place to visit. Pisces will love bathing in the park's healing thermal waters; a soothing soak is the perfect way to wind down after a day spent hiking around the 26 miles of trails.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Relaxing can feel like a chore for an adventurous Aries who craves action and gets bored with any form of routine. Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park will invigorate an Aries’ imagination instantaneously upon arrival. This underground cave system has 400 miles of enormous cave formations and million-year-old fossils to explore. They'll also enjoy the 70 miles of this park that are above ground, where you can hike or horseback ride, or go boating on the Green River, which offers 25 miles of water for visitors to swim, kayak, or canoe.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tauruses are warm-hearted and generous, but carry a penchant for the finer things in life. Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park has everything a Taurus would enjoy, from iconic landscapes to unbelievable hiking trails. Encompassing the ever-popular Jackson Hole, a valley bordered by the Tetons, this park is a go-to spot for anyone who simply wants to soak in the views, but it's also a great destination for hikers and campers.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gemini are often impulsive and spontaneous, acting on a gut feeling, and a trip to Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park will surely stimulate their senses. Take in the field of scarlet-colored hoodoos — thin spires of rock — during the day, and at night, take advantage of the minimal light pollution and enjoy stargazing, where visitors can see upwards of 8,000 stars on a moonless night.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
With so much time spent nurturing and caring for others, Cancers often need to refocus energy on themselves from time to time, so as not to get too burnt out. Find repose at Dry Tortugas National Park, located just west of Key West, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico. Comprised of seven islands, this 100-mile park is mainly open water, boasting an emerald-blue color that isn’t often seen elsewhere. This park is also home to the historic Fort Jefferson, an unfinished fortress that was one of the largest 19th-century forts built to protect the coast.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Unsurprisingly, Leos, who have the astrological symbol of a lion, strongly desire to be the center of attention and exude an energy that’s often unmatched. Hawaii’s Haleakala National Park is the perfect destination for someone who lives for impressing those around them – considering this park is home to volcanoes both active and dormant that visitors can hike and explore. Located on the island of Maui, Haleakala National Park also has stunning views of the West Maui Mountains and has trails that walk you through cinder cones and lava flows. If grandeur is your thing, Leo, then this national park cannot be overlooked.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Known for planning and practicality, the logical Virgo appreciates the history behind things that interest them. True to its name, Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park is home to 225-million-year-old, brilliantly colored petrified wood, but it is also filled with incredible history. With hundreds of Native American sites and a large collection of prehistoric pottery fragments, this 52,000-acre park has so much to offer visitors. Here, you can hike, horseback ride, or visit the Rainbow Forest Museum, which offers paleontology exhibits that will interest a Virgo’s curious side.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Libras are known for craving balance in life. They also love to connect on a more spiritual level, and California’s Redwood National Park will help them find their zen. Home to the tallest trees on Earth, this park's vast landscape will fill you with wonder. Whether you stop at the High Bluff Overlook to do some whale-watching or decide to walk the Lady Bird Johnson Grove loop, this national park will help any visitor find peace and inner balance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Scorpios are honest, mature, and charming. They're also one of the more resourceful signs in the zodiac, enjoying a broad spectrum of activities, no matter how challenging. Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park, famous for its well-preserved Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, will provide endless entertainment for its visitors. Trek the Mesa Top Loop Road, which offers a look at historical archaeological sites, or hike the Petroglyph Point Trail, the only trail where you can view prehistoric rock carvings in the entire park. Wherever you choose to roam, you won’t run out of things that pique your interest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Sagittarians are always invested in exploring destinations that are thrilling and under-the-radar, which is why Denali National Park and Preserve would be an ideal place to visit. Encompassing a whopping 6 million acres of Alaska’s wilderness, the park has everything a Sagittarian craves: wildlife, terrain to hike, and Denali (formerly known as Mount McKinley), the tallest peak in all of North America. This destination was made for those who prefer to wander, as opposed to following the rules.