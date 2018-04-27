8 National Parks Where You Can Have an Unforgettable Summer Vacation

Scenic beauty, history, recreation, learning, and renewal await at over 400 national parks and monuments in the United States. Since the 1872 creation of Yellowstone National Park, the nation’s first, the parks have become treasured resources, inspiring generations with their varied and unique natural terrain.

National Park Week, from April 20-28, 2019, is a celebration of America’s parks. The week kicks off by waiving all entrance fees on Saturday, April 20 and continues with a different theme each day. Junior Ranger Day encourages young people to earn a badge by participating in activities and explorations. Military and veterans are recognized on April 21, and April 22 is Earth Day, a perfect time to appreciate nature’s gifts in a national park or monument.

Find a national park near you or plan a trip to one you’ve never visited, for a camping vacation, road trip, picnic, stargazing evening, or hiking expedition. We hope our suggestions will encourage you to put a national park visit on your travel itinerary this year.