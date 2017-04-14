Linked to Yellowstone National Park by John D. Rockefeller Memorial Parkway, Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming includes the Teton Range and Jackson Hole, the valley 7,000 feet below. The varied terrain includes forests, lakes, streams, meadows, and rocky canyons.

Home to 61 mammal species, visitors might encounter moose, elk, deer, bison, bears, wolves, or mountain lions. Bird-watching is popular with many species throughout the park, from the tiny calliope hummingbird (less than one-half ounce) to the trumpeter swan (the largest waterfowl in North America) as well as osprey, bald eagles, and the colorful tanager.

Hiking, backpacking, camping, climbing, boating, canoeing, and horseback riding are popular in summer, and in winter, visitors enjoy cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

This year’s solar eclipse on August 21 can be viewed in its totality from Grand Teton, with its center crossing through the park. Lodging is already booked, and rangers are making special arrangements to accommodate the anticipated influx of guests.