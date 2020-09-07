These Are the Most Instagrammed National Parks in the World

National Parks are, without question, one of the world’s greatest gifts. The outdoor spaces were designed to preserve our gorgeous areas for both the plants and animals in them and for generation upon generation to explore and enjoy. In fact, these parks are so stunning that people can’t seem to stop sharing photos of them on Instagram — by the millions. And now, thanks to Mainland Aggregates, we know which of the world’s National Parks are the most popular on Instagram.

“Each country around the world has an array of national parks to be proud of, but we wanted to discover which one Instagram users think is the most beautiful,” Katie Myers, representative of Mainland Aggregates, shared in a statement. “For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a time defined by our restricted mobility which has left many of us wanderlust. As the restrictions of lockdown are being lifted for people around the world, we can all look forward to spending more time in nature and perhaps traveling further afield. Hopefully, this list helps people to get inspired for their next trip away, whether that’s checking out the most beautiful national park in their state or country, or heading further afield once we’re able to.”

As lockdown measures are being lifted, the company added that search trends show that the term “are the national parks open” increased in volume worldwide by 87% in the last week of August.

To find out which national parks people loved most, the team looked into which park had the most mentions on Instagram. It analyzed relevant hashtags to the biggest national parks globally and compiled this data to reveal which 30 had been shared the most. Check out the top 10 most shared parks worldwide below and see the entire list here.

1. The Grand Canyon, United States: 3,648,494 Mentions

According to the company’s findings, social media’s most beloved national park is the Grand Canyon in the United States. It was mentioned 137% more times than the average national park.

2. Yosemite National Park, United States: 2,897,973 Mentions

Yosemite National Park may be ultra-popular on social media, but don’t worry, you can still find plenty of space to socially distance in the park’s 1,200 square miles of land.

3. Lake District National Park, United Kingdom: 2,571,048 Mentions

Not convinced you should visit? Mainland Aggregates noted that the Lake District National Park received 123% more mentions on Instagram than the average national park. So go ahead, join the pack.

4. Banff National Park, Canada: 2,410,547 Mentions

Want beautiful lake views, miles and miles of mountain terrain to hike, and the potential to spot a bear or two? Banff is for you.

5. Yellowstone National Park, United States: 1,399,905 Mentions

Yellowstone National Park may be best known for being the home of Old Faithful, but there’s so much more to see and do. Yes, pay the geyser a visit, but then remember to keep going.

6. Zion National Park, United States: 962,438 Mentions

Stepping into Zion National Park is like stepping into another world. Head to the park for gorgeous, Mars-like landscapes, forest trails, and a dip in the Virgin River.

7. Glacier National Park, United States: 709,325 Mentions

Home to more than 700 miles of hiking trails, Glacier National Park is ideal for those looking for a multi-day adventure in some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.

8. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile: 568,364 Mentions

Torres del Paine is chock full of breathtaking landscapes. From its gorgeous blue icebergs to its fields of golden pampas, the park will undoubtedly leave every visitor in awe.

9. Kruger National Park, South Africa: 567,909 Mentions

Home to lions, giraffes, and more elephants than one can count, Kruger National Park is as picturesque as it gets.

10. Rocky Mountain National Park, United States: 536,808 Mentions