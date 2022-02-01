You Can Take a Luxury Sprinter Van Trip Through Yellowstone National Park

Premium guided tour company Insight Vacations wants to help you get out and see some of America's most beautiful landscapes in style.

In January, the company announced the launch of a new collection of regional, small group tours in the U.S. with its fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The tours are only available for up to 17 guests at once, plus a two-person on-the-road team comprised of a travel director and expert driver, meaning guests will have personalized service from start to finish.

"There's a noticeable trend toward smaller groups, more intimate experiences, and a desire for travelers to positively impact the places they visit," Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations, shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure. "Our small, regional group tours are perfectly suited to meet these growing trends, taking our guests further off the beaten track with experiences that are only accessible through smaller transportation and smaller groups."

The company promises its guests will gain access to fully immersive experiences along the way, including stops at highly rated hotels and restaurants, as well as visit locations that are not available to large group tours.

The Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone Credit: Courtesy of The Travel Corporation

Take, for example, its Yellowstone Discovery tour. The trip begins in Bozeman, Montana, where guests will have the chance to partake in a hike or archery lesson in Big Sky before embarking on a four-day voyage into Yellowstone National Park. While in the park, the company says guests can explore all the famed attractions, including its geysers and hot springs, go wildlife spotting after hours with a local expert, and tackle hikes for the best views.

Guests will end their trip at Grand Teton National Park, where they can also take part in the Make Travel Matter Experience. Throughout this experience, guests can learn about the National Elk Refuge, the habitat preservation for endangered species, and the nationally significant Jackson Elk Herd.