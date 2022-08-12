Trip Ideas National Parks Dr. Jill Biden's Intro for New National Geographic Series Is a Love Letter to Our National Parks "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from," she said. By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: National Geographic/Jessica Perez Upcoming National Geographic series, "America's National Parks," has serious some star power behind it — starting off with an intro from none other than Dr. Jill Biden. "America's national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife," Biden said, according to People. "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from." The series, which is narrated and produced by country music icon Garth Brooks, premieres on Aug. 29 and runs for five consecutive nights on National Geographic, with episodes streaming on Disney+ on August 31. The series is also part of National Geographic's America's National Parks Week event. "With at least one national park in every state, all Americans can enjoy them," the First Lady continued in her intro. "Some are close to home, [and] others require a little more planning and travel, but however far you choose to go, national parks connect us to the wonder and renewal of nature, helping us discover more about our country and ourselves. America's national parks belong to all of us, so I encourage everyone to go out and enjoy them." The immersive series takes a deep dive into the varied national park landscapes across the United States. Starting at the Grand Canyon, the show brings viewers to Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks. This isn't the first time that a White House resident has talked about national parks on television. Former president Barack Obama narrated Netflix's "Our Great National Parks" which similarly highlighted parks around the world. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit