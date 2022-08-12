Dr. Jill Biden's Intro for New National Geographic Series Is a Love Letter to Our National Parks

"Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from," she said.

By
Travel + Leisure Editors
Travel + Leisure Editors

Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden introduces the National Geographic Series “America’s National Parks” from the Grand Canyon.
Photo: National Geographic/Jessica Perez

Upcoming National Geographic series, "America's National Parks," has serious some star power behind it — starting off with an intro from none other than Dr. Jill Biden.

"America's national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife," Biden said, according to People. "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from."

The series, which is narrated and produced by country music icon Garth Brooks, premieres on Aug. 29 and runs for five consecutive nights on National Geographic, with episodes streaming on Disney+ on August 31. The series is also part of National Geographic's America's National Parks Week event.

"With at least one national park in every state, all Americans can enjoy them," the First Lady continued in her intro. "Some are close to home, [and] others require a little more planning and travel, but however far you choose to go, national parks connect us to the wonder and renewal of nature, helping us discover more about our country and ourselves. America's national parks belong to all of us, so I encourage everyone to go out and enjoy them."

The immersive series takes a deep dive into the varied national park landscapes across the United States. Starting at the Grand Canyon, the show brings viewers to Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks.

This isn't the first time that a White House resident has talked about national parks on television.

Former president Barack Obama narrated Netflix's "Our Great National Parks" which similarly highlighted parks around the world.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Barack Obama and Pete Souza
Barack Obama Shares Hilarious National Park Memory to Celebrate Release of New Netflix Series
Barack Obama
Barack Obama's New Netflix Docuseries Is All About National Parks Around the World — See the Trailer
Cypress trees in a Georgia state park
Why You Should Pick a State Park Over a National One This Summer — and a Few of Our Favorites
Amazing mountain range, with bird flying at the Napali coast, Hawaii
The Most Beautiful Place in Each U.S. State
Interior exhibit space renderings of International African American Museum
Charleston Is Getting a New Museum Spotlighting African American History — and We Got a First Look Inside
Blue sky with clouds reflected in water at Everglades National Park
The Best National Parks in Florida
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
5 Best Natural Sites Near Las Vegas — From Otherworldly Landscapes to a Century-old Ghost Town
A horseshoe river bend at Grand View, in New River Gorge National Park
I Went Whitewater Rafting, Sailed Down a Zip Line, and Slept in a Tree House in West Virginia's New National Park
Italian trains in beautiful mountainous landscapes
This Little-known European Train Is Called the 'Railway of Marvels' — and It Weaves Through Idyllic Mountains, Coastlines, and Towns
Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway
16 Best State Parks in Texas for Beautiful Desert, Mountain, Waterfall, and River Views
Montage Palmetto Bluff's Naturalist with guests on a bridge in nature
12 Hotels Around the World That Offer Forest Bathing, Meditation, and Transformative Nature Activities
Camping Under the Stars in Canyon Country, Goblin Valley Campground Utah
12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks
Big Sur Bixby Bridge, California at sunrise
10 Best Road Trips From Los Angeles
Motorcyclists on Blue Ridge Parkway in Autumn
7 Exhilarating Motorcycle Road Trips Around the U.S.
Sunset at Motukiekie Beach, West Coast, New Zealand
This 90-minute Road Trip Is One of the World's Most Beautiful Coastal Drives
THE OFFICE -- "Goodbye Michale, Part 2" Episode 722 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott
These Are the TV Shows T+L Editors Are Binge-watching Right Now