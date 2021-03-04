Hiking the Grand Canyon From Rim-to-Rim Is a Bucket-List Adventure

Johnny set a brisk pace. Bright Angel Trail is as wide as a sidewalk, which made social distancing easy when ascending hikers passed. We also wore neck buffs, which doubled as masks, though not many people were wearing them. We were surrounded by space and air and skyscraper-size monoliths of constantly changing texture and color; the light taupe of the Kaibab giving way to the ocher of sandstone. I had to look down to hike safely, but I wanted to look up. Looking up meant stopping, which would use up precious time. We were trying to make it through the notorious Devil's Corkscrew before the heat set in. Even though it was September, we knew it could still reach 100 degrees there. The temperature rose about five degrees for every thousand feet we descended.