7 Amazing Hotels Near Glacier National Park — From Historic Chalets to Grand Lodges

The wild beauty of Glacier National Park is hard to top — and so are these nearby hotels.

Life is different in northern Montana. Mountains carved by glaciers jut out of the earth in jagged formations, hidden alpine lakes remain relatively untouched, and mountain goats and grizzly bears roam the open landscape. Deep in the Rocky Mountains, a pristine 1,583 square miles of wilderness remains diligently protected while welcoming visitors from all over the world.

This is Glacier National Park, home to the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, turquoise-blue Cracker Lake, and too many hiking trails to conquer in one trip. Here, the land has remained wild and the views continue to be some of the country's most spectacular.

But everyone, no matter how adventurous, needs a respite from long days packed with hikes and tours — and that's where Glacier National Park's hotels come into play. With options both inside and just outside the park, these historic chalets, grand lodges, and sleek hotels provide travelers with a cozy home base for exploring the great outdoors.

Lake McDonald Lodge

Exterior of Lake McDonald Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Parks & Resorts

This historic hotel sits within Glacier National Park, right on the southeast shore of — you guessed it — Lake McDonald. The property offers classic hotel rooms alongside hostel-style accommodations for budget-conscious travelers. Those looking to sleep out among the wild can book one of the lodge's freestanding cabins.

Just keep in mind that while Lake McDonald Lodge has many modern conveniences, including an upscale restaurant, the feel is distinctly rustic, remaining true to the property's beginnings in 1913. Due to the lodge's location deep inside the park, it is only open between mid-May and mid-September.

Belton Chalet

Exterior of Belton Chalet Credit: Courtesy of Belton Chalet by Pursuit

Belton Chalet may not technically be located within Glacier National Park, but it's pretty close (less than a mile from the park's west entrance). The five-star property is situated in West Glacier, Montana, and offers discerning guests world-class cuisine and modern, comfortable rooms that nod to the property's historic roots (it opened in 1910).

Many Glacier Hotel

Many Glacier Hotel Across Lake Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Parks & Resorts

Inside the northeastern part of Glacier National Park, an area known for its scenic mountain views, lies the Many Glacier Hotel. The property is the largest hotel within the park, with over 200 rooms, a mountain chalet feel, and a history that dates back to 1915.

It sits on the shores of Swiftcurrent Lake, and while it retains its original rustic ambience, the five-story property has been renovated in recent years to maintain a fresh, clean feel. The Many Glacier Hotel is only open during the park's high season (typically early June through mid-September).

Grouse Mountain Lodge

Exterior of Grouse Mountain Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Grouse Mountain Lodge by Pursuit

If staying within the park doesn't appeal to you, or you're visiting when sections are closed, head to Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish, Montana. This polished property is just over 30 minutes from the park's west entrance, but has more of an urban feel thanks to its location near downtown Whitefish. Amenities include an indoor pool, hot tubs, and a spa, alongside a cozy bar, lounge, and restaurant.

Glacier Park Lodge

Exterior of Glacier Park Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Glacier Park Lodge by Pursuit

Just outside the park in the village of East Glacier Park sits Glacier Park Lodge, a historic 1913 property that has retained its striking appearance and beautiful timbered lobby. The rooms have hardwood floors — some with balconies — and the lodge boasts an outdoor pool, nine-hole golf course, and a spa. Just keep in mind that due to its location near the park (an easy, 14-minute drive), the property is only open between mid-May and mid-September each year.

Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins

The cabins at Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins Credit: Courtesy of Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins by Pursuit

Perfectly situated on the west side of Glacier National Park on the southern shore of Lake McDonald is Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins. Apgar's location is hard to top, as are the views, and the lodging includes stand-alone cabins (with or without kitchens) and basic, motel-style accommodations. The property is open between mid-May and early October, and during the summer months, bike and boat rentals are available for guests looking to get out and explore Lake McDonald.

Great Bear Lodge in St. Mary Village

Aerial view of Great Bear Lodge in St. Mary Village Credit: Courtesy of St Mary Village by Pursuit

Set on the iconic eastern side of Glacier National Park is St. Mary Village, a compound of properties that boast a dramatic backdrop and easy access to both the Going-to-the-Sun Road and Looking Glass Road.