No scrolling, no snapping, no posting! If you’re up for the challenge of completely disconnecting for two days, then you could reap some serious cash.

The average American checks their phone 96 times a day — but if you think you can resist that habit and go 48 hours without any digital connection, one company could pay you $1,000.

The Salt Lake City-based SatelliteInternet.com, which helps people in rural areas find the most dependable internet service, launched a Digital Detox Challenge last week, encouraging Americans to give up technology and reconnect with nature.

“Many Americans have already gotten the itch to get outside, causing RV sales and rentals to skyrocket in 2020,” the company said in a post. “We know many folks who camp with RVs also need satellite internet to stay connected, but given how much time we’ve all spent online in 2020, we wanted to find a way to help someone tune out the world and get back in tune with nature.”

To that end, SatelliteInternet.com will be selecting one random winner to completely unplug during a weekend stay in an RV at a national park of their choosing. While technology is allowed to navigate to the location, the winner must then completely detox — not even taking photos for Instagram.

At the end of the adventure, the freshly detoxed adventurer will log back online using a mobile hot spot and describe the experience.

The winner will receive $400 upfront and $600 after successfully accomplishing the task, as well as reimbursements for the RV rental, mobile hot spot, and food (up to $1,000). The contest is open to anyone 25 or older who is eligible to work in the U.S. and drive legally. Entries must be received by midnight MDT on Sept. 23, 2020 — and the winner must accept by Sept. 30.

And the phone-free adventure doesn’t have to be a solo one — the winner is allowed to bring one guest along with them.

Last year, the same company held a similar contest, in which the winner Nolan Ritter and his wife spent two days in Joshua Tree National Park without any devices. “It gave me a new perspective on how much we use and rely on technology now days[sic],” he posted on Instagram. “Also, it makes you realize when you don’t have internet service you have to be more creative and find things to do just like the good old days.”