Denali National Park and Preserve was originally established as Mount McKinley National Park in 1917, to preserve 1.9 million acres of wilderness from Talkeetna to Fairbanks surrounding North America's highest mountain peak.

The park has since expanded to encompass 6.2 million acres in Alaska, and is bisected by the solitary 92-mile Denali Park Road paralleling the Alaska Range. The area is home to Alaska's Big Five—moose, caribou, Dall sheep, wolves and grizzly bears—which can roam free.

As a dedicated land protecting present wildlife and wildlands for future generations to enjoy, all eyes are on Denali in 2017, and throughout the year, events are set in varying Alaskan towns ranging from Denali's birthday festivities in February to National Park Week celebrations in April, culminating in Sheldon's grandson's donation of his grandfather's rifle, a tool certainly used to traverse Alaska's wilds in the park's formative years.