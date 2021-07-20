Why I Took My Son on a Classic Adventure Through Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks

We reached the Lake Yellowstone Hotel in the early evening. The property was constructed in 1891 for park visitors who arrived on roads recently built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It's a grand, pale-yellow building, with a rather incongruous Colonial Revival design, that looks out over the second-largest alpine lake in North America. Luca and I climbed out of the car into a high wind coming up from the shore. From the front porch, we could see the crystal-blue lake, more like an ocean, with thrashing waves and, farther out, a small island. As we walked down to the edge, I explained to him that though the lake is too cold for swimming, it's a popular spot for fishing. I recounted how, as a waitress in the hotel restaurant, I would carry trout caught by customers into the kitchen, where the chef would gut and sauté them for the fishermen's dinners.