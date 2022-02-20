16 Best State Parks in Texas for Beautiful Desert, Mountain, Waterfall, and River Views

Deserts, mountains, bayous, waterfalls, rivers, and more collide for an all-star lineup of state parks in Texas.

Humans have inhabited Texas for about 13,000 years, leaving behind traces of their lives in the form of pictographs, petroglyphs, artifacts, and ancient dwellings. Before that, prehistoric animals and shifting geography left their marks on the state. Today, visitors to the Texas parks can see these signs from the past in various forms such as towering canyons and desert mountains to underground caves and dinosaur tracks. With that in mind, here are 16 of the best state parks in Texas.

Big Bend Ranch State Park

Morning at Big Bend Ranch State Park Credit: Leong Kok Weng/Getty Images

As Texas' largest state park, Big Bend Ranch State Park offers all of the flora and fauna of the Big Bend area without the national park crowds. Located in far West Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border, this state park offers rugged adventure in the form of hiking, horseback riding, river floating, biking, and more. Don't miss the stargazing here at night, as it's a designated International Dark Sky Park.

Garner State Park

Beautiful autumn colors in Texas Hill Country at Garner State Park Credit: Kanokwalee Pusitanun/Getty Images

With nearly three miles of Frio River access, plus 1,774 acres of Hill Country adventure, it's no wonder that Garner State Park is Texas' most-visited state park. Float the Frio on an inner tube in true Texas style, or hike along 16 miles of scenic trails. Camping, canoeing, fishing, mini golf, and geocaching are also available. In the summertime, gather at the park's concession building for an evening of dancing around the jukebox — a park tradition since the 1940s.

Inks Lake State Park

Devils Waterhole reflecting in water, Inks Lake State Park, Texas, USA Credit: Lance Stevens/500px/Getty Images

On the eastern edge of the Llano Uplift, known as the geological heart of Texas, Inks Lake State Park sits on some of the best views of Precambrian geology in the state. Cool water meets rock outcrops here, making for great swimming, fishing, boating, and hiking. Nine miles of trails are available, too. Check out the bird blind to see what species are visiting the park.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Scenic View Over The Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas Credit: Martina Birnbaum/EyeEm/Getty Images

Texas is home to the second-largest canyon in the country, and it's found in Palo Duro Canyon State Park in the Panhandle. More than 30 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails are available, as is birding, geocaching, and glamping. Be sure to look for hoodoos as you hike, and in the summer, catch a show at Texas Outdoor Musical, which tells the stories of early Texas settlers.

Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway

Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway Credit: Getty Images

Home to the Texas State Bison Herd, Caprock Canyons State Park is the perfect place to get back to nature. The bison roam the plains, so take caution when driving, and do not approach them. Ninety miles of trails are open for easy to strenuous hiking and biking, and Lake Theo offers no-wake boating, fishing, and swimming.

Caddo Lake State Park

Summer mood at the Caddo Lake, Texas. Wooden bridge leading to a magical forest Credit: Martina Birnbaum/Getty Images

Covered in bald cypress trees dripping with Spanish moss, as well as a labyrinth of bayous, ponds, and swamps, Caddo Lake is quintessential East Texas. The park covers more than 26,000 acres and contains more than 70 species of fish, drawing in anglers from all over the world. A fishing pier and boat ramp are both accessible, too. Rent or bring your own canoe or kayak and explore the 50-plus miles of paddling trails in the area. Wildlife, including alligators, are abundant here.

Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site

A view from the Fate Bell Shelter at Seminole Canyon State Park Credit: Getty Images

While people have been visiting this area for 12,000 years, it was the group about 7,000 years ago that left their mark at Seminole Canyon. These hunter-gatherers painted pictographs in the rock shelters of the Lower Pecos River Country, and today, more than 200 sites still have these paintings. Aside from looking for pictographs, visitors here can geocache, mountain bike, hike, and more.

Dinosaur Valley State Park

In Glen Rose, Texas, take a walk back in time at Dinosaur Valley State Park. Around 113 million years ago, dinosaurs roamed this area at the edge of an advancing and retreating sea. Today, you'll find dinosaur footprints in the mud of this ancient sea, most likely from the sauropod or theropod. Twenty miles of trails are also available for hiking and mountain biking, and the Paluxy River is a paddler's paradise.

Longhorn Cavern State Park

The original Administration Building at Longhorn Cavern, Civilian Conservation Corps Parkitecture. Credit: Natalia Silyanov/Getty Images

A special treat less than 90 minutes from Austin, Longhorn Cavern State Park is known for Longhorn Cavern, an underground cave created by water dissolving and the cutting actions of an ancient river. Anglo settlers mined bat guano from the cave to make gunpowder during the Civil War, and legend says that outlaw Sam Bass hid $2 million inside the cave. Cave tours are available.

Balmorhea State Park

Creek at Balmorhea State Park in West Texas Credit: Getty Images

No, that's not a mirage you see. It's actually the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool, located in the West Texas desert. Balmorhea State Park's pool, up to 25-feet deep, is filled from San Solomon Springs. The water temperature stays between 72 and 76 degrees year-round, creating a sweltering summertime oasis.

Monahans Sandhills State Park

Sand dune sunset at Monahans Sandhills State Park Credit: Getty Images

You can surf on the Gulf Coast in Texas, but you can also surf at Monahans Sandhills State Park in West Texas. Essentially a giant, hilly sandbox, the park is a small part of a dune field that extends further into Texas and New Mexico. Rent sand disks to surf the dunes, or bring your horse and check out the 800-acre equestrian area. Just make sure you mark off "surfed in a desert" from your travel wish list.

Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site

The rocky surroundings of Hueco Tanks State Park Historic Site in the low mountains above El Paso, T Credit: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

People have visited these rocky hills in West Texas for thousands of years, looking for rainwater in the huecos, or natural rock basins. This place also provided food and shelter to those meandering through the Chihuahuan Desert, and these people left pictographs and petroglyphs that can still be seen today. Imagery includes birds, animals, large-eyed figures that might represent rain or storm deities, and "masks" or face designs. More than 200 masks have been identified here, making it the largest group of these in North America.

Lost Maples State Natural Area

Trees on field against sky during autumn, Lost Maples State Natural Area in Texas Credit: Lance Stevens/500px/Getty Images

Texas may not come to mind when you picture fall foliage, but think again. Lost Maples protects a special stand of Uvalde bigtooth maples, and these trees, along with others in the park, come alive each autumn with warm, golden colors. The park even puts out an annual fall foliage report to help you plan the best time to visit. Birding is also popular here, as the endangered golden-cheeked warbler is known to make appearances.

Pedernales Falls State Park

Pedernales River that sometimes flows underground near LBJ Ranch in Teaas under crazy sunset sky with fall foliage Credit: Susan Vineyard/Getty Images

Approximately 30 miles west of Austin in Johnson City, Pedernales Falls State Park attracts visitors to its massive slabs of limestone in the Pedernales River, where people love to swim and sprawl out for a day of lounging. Tubing, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, birding, and horseback riding are also available. And the butterfly garden and bird blind allow you to look for wildlife.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

A view from the base of Enchanted Rock state park Credit: Robert Warner/Getty Images

A billion years ago, the large pink granite dome known as Enchanted Rock was part of a big pool of magma miles under the earth's surface. It pushed into the rock above in spots, then cooled and hardened, turning into the large granite dome it is today. The dome has drawn people here for thousands of years, and today, visitors can hike, backpack, rock climb, bird, and even stargaze, as the park is designated an International Dark Sky Park.

Colorado Bend State Park

Falling water of Gorman Falls at Colorado Bend State Park, Texa Credit: Getty Images

West of Lampasas, explore more than 5,000 acres above Lake Buchanan at Colorado Bend State Park. The park is known for Gorman Falls, a 70-foot, spring-fed waterfall that you can reach on a three-mile round-trip hike. You can also mountain bike, fish, or paddle along the Colorado River. Check to see if the park is offering guided cave tours during your visit, as it's home to more than 400 underground caves.