7 Amazing RV Campgrounds in Joshua Tree National Park

The wonders of Joshua Tree National Park are no secret — in this dry corner of California, towering rock formations jut out of the desert floor and otherworldly Joshua trees pepper the landscape. Every year, people journey from all over the world to hike, bike, and climb the rocky terrain or catch the spring wildflower bloom. And once night falls, a completely different side of the park is revealed — dark skies full of stars.

Joshua Tree is the sort of place you'll want to spend at least a few nights. And the park makes RV camping just as easy (if not easier) as putting up a tent. There are RV campsites available throughout and many allow you to select and book a spot that fits your rig well in advance. Plus, while tent camping can be fun, the comfort of an RV in Joshua Tree's windy, sun-drenched landscape is impossible to deny.

So, whether you're a longtime RV owner or a newbie renting a rig from Outdoorsy, here are some of the best RV campgrounds within Joshua Tree National Park.

Black Rock Campground

If you're looking for an in-park campsite with plenty of amenities, reserve a spot at Black Rock Campground. While the campground doesn't have full RV hookups (they don't exist inside the park), you will have access to flush toilets, a dump station, and RV-accessible potable water — three things that can make an RV camping trip much easier. Plus, if you need something, it's an easy five-mile drive to the town of Yucca Valley.

Black Rock is located in the northwest corner of the park and has 99 campsites that can accommodate RVs and trailers up to 35 feet long. The park is open year-round, but if you're planning to visit between the end of August and early June, you'll need to reserve a site up to six months in advance at the nightly rate of $25.

Indian Cove Campground

Indian Cove Campground sits off of Highway 62 between the towns of Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms. It may be easy to access, but the campground's ambience and views aren't compromised — it sits among huge rock formations near several rock-climbing routes.

At Indian Cove, you'll find 101 campsites reservable online during the busy winter season and on a predominantly first-come, first-served basis from May to September. (Note: you can still book 39 of the 101 sites online during the summer.) The campground, which can accommodate RVs up to 25 feet in length, has vault toilets and no water (though potable water is available at the ranger station two miles away). The campsite rate is $20 per night.

White Tank Campground

White Tank Campground is the sort of place where you'll want to turn off your phone and tilt your head toward the starry sky. In addition to dark, quiet nights, White Tank sits among giant granite boulders perfect for daytime exploration.

The small campground has just 15 sites and can only accommodate RVs and trailers up to 25 feet long. There is no water, dump station, or flushing toilets (vault toilets only), so you'll want to come prepared and arrive early — camping at White Tank is first-come, first-served year-round.

Cottonwood Campground

Like Black Rock, Cottonwood Campground has more amenities than most other in-park options. You'll find potable water, flush toilets, and a dump station, but keep in mind the nearest town — Indio — is about 30 miles away.

Located in the southern part of the park, this campground is open year-round, but it does limit the number of campsites in the less busy summer months. Reserve your campsite well in advance during the high season (late August to early June), since there are only 62 sites in Cottonwood and not all fit RVs. The RV-friendly sites typically accommodate an overall combined length (including a towed vehicle) of 35 feet, while a few can fit even longer rigs. The nightly rate to camp at Cottonwood is $25.

Jumbo Rocks Campground

As you might guess, Jumbo Rocks Campground sits among giant rounded boulders and impressive rock formations that give campers direct access to nature's jungle gym. It's a popular camping spot because of its central, in-park location and otherworldly terrain. Plus, it's open year-round and located between the towns of Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree, making last-minute grocery runs easy.

Jumbo Rocks has 124 campsites — some of which can accommodate RVs and trailers up to 35 feet — but it doesn't offer much in the way of amenities. There's no dump station or potable water access, so come prepared. You can reserve your $20/night campsite online up to six months in advance.

Ryan Campground

This beautiful campground set among the park's iconic rock formations has 31 campsites, which can accommodate RVs and trailers up to 35 feet in length. While Ryan Campground doesn't offer potable water or a dump station, it is conveniently located next to the California Riding and Hiking Trail and close to Ryan Mountain and Cap Rock.

During most of the year, you'll need to book your $20 a night campsite online and well in advance.

Hidden Valley Campground

If you have a smaller rig (25 feet, max) and are comfortable with more off-the-grid camping — no flush toilets, potable water, or dump station — head to Hidden Valley. This beautiful, year-round campground is surrounded by Joshua trees and giant boulders and is near Barker Dam and the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Plus, it's 14 miles from the town of Joshua Tree.