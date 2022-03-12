The 11 Best Places to Stay in Yellowstone National Park for Easy Access and Beautiful Views

From historic colonials to cozy lodges, here's where to stay in and near Yellowstone National Park.

In addition to being the country's first national park, Yellowstone National Park is arguably the most iconic, with beautiful hot springs, geysers, and more than its fair share of wildlife. People come from all over the world to watch the Old Faithful geyser erupt and to spot one of the park's furry inhabitants — grizzly bears, wolves, bison, foxes, lynx, moose, elk all call the area home.

No matter how efficiently you plan your time, Yellowstone is not the sort of place you can do in a day. It does, after all, span three states and 3,472 square miles. You'll need a home base to rest your weary legs and dream of what tomorrow may bring — a moose encounter? How about a hike around a sprawling geothermal spring?

To help get you started on accommodations, we've put together a list of some of the best hotels, lodges, and cabins in and around Yellowstone National Park. While properties within the park tend to be the most convenient, we've also included a few lodges just outside (including one pet-friendly option that's just a mile from an entrance).

Old Faithful Snow Lodge

Exterior of Old Faithful Lodge Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

The epitome of convenience, the Old Faithful Snow Lodge is a mere 10-minute walk from Old Faithful, and it's one of the few in-park properties that remains open in the heart of winter. You can book a room in the main lodge or cozy up in your own simple cabin. Either way, you'll be treated to log cabin-style structures and mountain decor to round out your Western experience. The lodge has its own full-service dining room and a quick-service grill. Plus, kids ages 11 and under stay free.

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel & Cabins

Exterior of Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

This property on the northern end of Yellowstone National Park is a short walk from the tiered Mammoth Hot Springs (you won't want to forget your camera for this one). Much like the Old Faithful Snow Lodge, the aptly named Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel & Cabins is one of the few in-park properties that stays open in the winter. Just keep in mind that the accommodations are simple, and basic rooms have shared bathrooms. (You can upgrade to a room with a private bathroom, a suite with a living room and TV, or a cabin with a hot tub.) Arguably the hotel's biggest perk is the herd of elk that's known to come graze on the property's grounds.

Canyon Lodge & Cabins

Exterior of Canyon Lodge & Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

This summer-only property is the park's largest, with more than 400 rooms spread across five lodges as well as 100-plus cabins to choose from. For a more rustic stay, book the latter, while the hotel-style lodges are noticeably newer thanks to a multiyear redevelopment. Canyon Lodge & Cabins sits on the east side of the park, near the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and it has a restaurant, cafeteria, and deli.

Grant Village

Exterior of Bear Lodge at Grant Village in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

The expansive Grant Village is made up of six, two-story buildings that house 300 guest rooms. While the property is set squarely within the park (near the Abyss Pool hot spring and Big Cone geyser), it's only open during the summer months. Each room has a woodsy, casual feel and basic amenities — you won't find air-conditioning or TVs here. Major perks of Grant Village include a cabin-style restaurant that's set on a pier overlooking a lake and easy access to Grand Teton National Park.

Lake Yellowstone Hotel & Cabins

Exterior of Lake Yellowstone Hotel & Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

This summer-only property is set inside Yellowstone and offers a welcome departure from the rustic, Old West feel. It dates back to 1891, and the building itself was named a National Historic Landmark. The hotel rooms are set within a restored colonial-style building and include a three-bedroom suite that was once used by President Coolidge. The hotel and cabins are right off Yellowstone Lake, the largest body of water in the park.

Lake Lodge Cabins

Exterior of Lake Lodge Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

This in-park property features one large lodge (with views over Yellowstone Lake) and just under 200 cabins, each with a private bath and Western decor. While Lake Lodge Cabins is closed during the winter, it does have two roaring fireplaces perfect for cool fall mornings and lazy summer afternoons. Located near West Thumb Geyser Basin, the property is less than 30 miles from both Old Faithful and the neighboring Grand Teton National Park.

Old Faithful Inn

Aerial view of Old Faithful Inn and Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

Old Faithful Inn dates back to 1903 and has an in-park location that's hard to beat — it's just six minutes by foot to Old Faithful and less than three miles from Morning Glory Pool and Kepler Cascades. The draw of this inn is its iconic (and historic) stone fireplace, restaurant, and lounge. Plus, certain rooms have phenomenal geyser views.

Absaroka Lodge

While not located within Yellowstone National Park, the Absaroka Lodge in Gardiner, Montana, is just outside the north entrance, which is open year-round. And unlike many properties inside the park, the Absaroka is open 365 days a year and each room has a flat-screen TV and free Wi-Fi. If you can, try to nab a room with a private balcony and views over the Yellowstone River. From the lodge, it's just 10 miles to the north entrance of Yellowstone.

Old Faithful Lodge Cabins

Exterior of Old Faithful Snow Lodge in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

Another historic property set near Old Faithful, Old Faithful Lodge Cabins has roots that date back to the 1920s and a smattering of cabins set around a main lodge (which has tremendous views of the geyser). Certain accommodations don't have bathrooms, so be sure to book a Frontier Cabin if a shower is nonnegotiable. The summer-only lodge, which can be found within the park, also houses a bakery and snack shop, in addition to a cafeteria.

Roosevelt Lodge & Cabins

Exterior of Roosevelt Lodge in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Lodges

The Roosevelt Lodge is set near a campsite once used by President Theodore Roosevelt (hence the name). It offers guests an array of rustic cabins to choose from, including some with wood-burning stoves and private baths. With a history that dates back to the 1920s, family-style dining, and a location near some of the park's most beloved waterfalls, this in-park property is hard to beat. The summer-season-only lodge also lends itself to warm-weather activities, like trail rides, stagecoach adventures, and Western-style cookouts.

Pine Edge Cabins

Exterior of Pine Edge Cabins in Yellowstone National Park Credit: Courtesy of Silver Gate Lodging