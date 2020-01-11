National Parks You Need to Visit ASAP, According to the Hosts of Parklandia

The term “find your park” is a popular tagline for the National Park Service, coined to highlight the fact that national parks are all different and unique, and that there’s a park out there for everyone. This is a sentiment my husband Brad and I (hosts of the Parklandia podcast) have come to connect with as we’ve been traveling the country in our RV. Something we’ve discovered along the way is that while all national parks are special and inspiring in their own ways, we definitely vibe better with certain ones. We still have a lot more national parks to visit, but after traveling in our RV for a year, here are some of our favorites.