AutoCamp Joshua Tree is just nine minutes away from the national park.

Travelers headed to Joshua Tree National Park now have another unique option for nearby lodging at AutoCamp's newest location, which officially opened at the end of Dec. 2021. Set in the Southern California desert less than 10 minutes outside of the national park, AutoCamp Joshua Tree welcomes guests for an experience that's at the cross section of a boutique hotel, an RV camp, and a glamping outpost.

The 25-acre property features three types of accommodations: Airstreams, Accessible Suites, and X Suites — all of which offer a kitchenette, an outdoor dining area, and a fire pit perfect for a s'mores-filled evening. For those looking to have a classic auto-camping experience with an elevated twist, the 31-foot-long Airstreams are the best pick. Inside, guests will find midcentury modern décor, a walk-in rain shower, and luxury linens on a queen-size bed that sits under panoramic windows looking out over the desert.

Landscape view of Joshua Tree, with mountains in the distance Credit: Josh Franer

Family camping in Airstream trailer in Joshua Tree Credit: Josh Franer

For more spacious accommodations, the Accessible and X Suites are the way to go; they each offer a private bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room complete with a flatscreen TV and sofa bed for additional guests. No matter which accommodations guests choose, they'll be fully immersed in their surroundings thanks to the carefully curated design features of this AutoCamp location.

Renderings of AutoCamp Joshua Tree Clubhouse Credit: Courtesy of AutoCamp Joshua Tree

"Joshua Tree is a rare destination full of expression and personality and as hospitality designers, it's our goal to capture that spirit through design," said Tom Sprinkle, AIA, Principal and Design Director at HKS, the company overseeing the property's design. "The architecture nods to the eclectic nature of the locale, supplemented with a midcentury modern elegance. The intentional use of raw and native materials brings texture and rustication, bringing a sense of nostalgia for an authentic guest experience."

Renderings of AutoCamp Joshua Tree Clubhouse Credit: Courtesy of AutoCamp Joshua Tree

Beyond the suites and airstreams, guests can spend time at the property's Clubhouse. Serving as an on-site gathering hub, the Clubhouse features a plunge pool, a large fire pit, and dome-covered sitting areas. AutoCamp Joshua Tree also offers a food and beverage program featuring local chefs, as well as regular yoga classes, fireside chats, ecology walks, and night-sky photography seminars.

